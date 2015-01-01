San Francisco, California, United States — Applied AI Engineering
About the Team
The ChatGPT team works across research, engineering, product, and design to bring OpenAI’s technology to the world.
We seek to learn from deployment and broadly distribute the benefits of AI, while ensuring that this powerful tool is used responsibly and safely. We aim to make our innovative tools globally accessible, transcending geographic, economic, or platform barriers. Our commitment is to facilitate the use of AI to enhance lives, fostered by rigorous insights into how people use our products.
About the Role
We are seeking an experienced Engineer to establish and head our internationalization (i18n) efforts within the ChatGPT Growth team. This role is pivotal in building and scaling a robust i18n framework for ChatGPT, aiming to extend our reach to hundreds of locales and millions of users globally. As the founding engineer and Team Lead for i18n, you will play a critical role in integrating internationalization into our growth strategies, initially as part of the growth team and eventually leading a dedicated i18n team.
In this role, you will:
You might thrive in this role if you:
Compensation, Benefits and Perks
Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.
