About the Team

Our team is at the intersection of groundbreaking research and real-world applications, responsible for discovering and prototyping novel use cases of OpenAI technologies. We ensure developers, enterprises, nonprofits, and government organizations are successful in deploying impactful applications with our platform, collaborating with customers to achieve maximum benefits, value, and adoption from deploying our highly-capable models.

About the Role

We are looking for a driven and innovative full-stack software engineer to ideate and build solutions, prototypes, and demos for previously unsolvable problems that deliver significant value for our customers and, in turn, their customers. You will have the opportunity to work on the most novel and creative use cases with our most strategic and high-impact platform customers, serve as the technical authority for external audiences, and ultimately be the catalyst for discovering new capabilities and possibilities with our API. You will collaborate closely with the Applied Research, Product, and Engineering teams, and will report into the Success team.

This role is based in our San Francisco HQ. We offer relocation support to new employees.

In this role, you will:

Build custom prototypes and product demos that highlight the utility and showcase a novel capability of our APIs.

Research and ideate new ways in which OpenAI APIs can be used, both independently and in partnership with customers.

Proactively identify gaps in our product based on evaluating customer needs, and build solutions to address those gaps.

Highlight new and creative ways customers can integrate with our APIs.

Lead the technical design and implementation of socially-beneficial or commercially-viable use cases.

Publish to our open-source repositories, tutorials, and blog posts.

Serve as the technical authority for external technical and non-technical audiences.

Be the connective tissue between Applied Research, Product, Engineering, and the customer.

You’ll thrive in this role if you:

Have 4+ years of full-stack software engineering and application development experience.

Are highly proficient in Python, JavaScript, React, and other web technologies.

Built and delivered prototypes on top of our API platform.

Have a track record of rapidly prototyping ideas from your own volition and seeing them through to reality.

Possess a creative mindset, often thinking outside the box.

Own problems end-to-end, and are willing to pick up whatever knowledge you're missing to get the job done.

Operate with high horsepower, are adept at frequent context switching and working on multiple projects at once with expansive ownership, and ruthlessly prioritize.

Thrive in dynamic environments and can navigate ambiguity with ease.

Are passionate about ML, data science, and widening the reach of practical AI technologies.

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

The annual salary range for this role is $245,000 - $310,000. Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status. Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

OpenAI US Applicant Privacy Policy