Careers

Full Stack i18N Engineer, Growth

San Francisco, California, United States — Applied AI Engineering

About the Team

The ChatGPT team works across research, engineering, product, and design to bring OpenAI’s technology to the world.

We seek to learn from deployment and broadly distribute the benefits of AI, while ensuring that this powerful tool is used responsibly and safely. We aim to make our innovative tools globally accessible, transcending geographic, economic, or platform barriers. Our commitment is to facilitate the use of AI to enhance lives, fostered by rigorous insights into how people use our products.

About the Role

We are seeking an experienced Engineer to establish and head our internationalization (i18n) efforts within the ChatGPT Growth team. This role is pivotal in building and scaling a robust i18n framework for ChatGPT, aiming to extend our reach to hundreds of locales and millions of users globally. As the founding engineer and Team Lead for i18n, you will play a critical role in integrating internationalization into our growth strategies, initially as part of the growth team and eventually leading a dedicated i18n team.

In this role, you will:

  • Develop and implement a scalable internationalization framework for ChatGPT, enhancing product accessibility and user experience across diverse global markets.
  • Collaborate closely with research, engineering, product, design, and data science teams to integrate i18n effectively into our growth initiatives.
  • Manage relationships and work effectively with external vendors to support our internationalization efforts.
  • Oversee the expansion and scaling of the i18n team, aligning it with the broader objectives of the ChatGPT Growth team and OpenAI’s mission.
  • Drive long-term growth of ChatGPT through a combination of data analysis, product ideation, and experimentation to optimize product experiences.
  • Create a diverse and inclusive culture that makes all feel welcome while enabling radical candor and the challenging of group-think.

You might thrive in this role if you:

  • Have demonstrated experience in building and scaling internationalization systems for large-scale products, particularly using machine translation.
  • Possess a strong understanding of the technical and cultural nuances involved in adapting products for various global markets.
  • Exhibit leadership skills and experience in managing cross-functional teams and external partnerships.
  • Are adept at navigating the challenges of a rapidly evolving product landscape, embracing change and ambiguity as opportunities for innovation and growth.
  • Are highly analytical and have experience designing and implementing A/B tests, with a scientific approach to data-based experiments. You know exactly what and how to track business metrics and KPIs.
  • Are comfortable with ambiguity and rapidly changing conditions. You view changes as an opportunity to add structure and order when necessary

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

Annual Salary Range
$160,000$385,000 USD

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity. 

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status. 

For US Based Candidates: Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

