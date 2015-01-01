About the Team

The ChatGPT team works across research, engineering, product, and design to bring OpenAI’s technology to the world.

We seek to learn from deployment and broadly distribute the benefits of AI, while ensuring that this powerful tool is used responsibly and safely. We aim to make our innovative tools globally accessible, transcending geographic, economic, or platform barriers. Our commitment is to facilitate the use of AI to enhance lives, fostered by rigorous insights into how people use our products.

About the Role

We are seeking an experienced Engineer to establish and head our internationalization (i18n) efforts within the ChatGPT Growth team. This role is pivotal in building and scaling a robust i18n framework for ChatGPT, aiming to extend our reach to hundreds of locales and millions of users globally. As the founding engineer and Team Lead for i18n, you will play a critical role in integrating internationalization into our growth strategies, initially as part of the growth team and eventually leading a dedicated i18n team.

In this role, you will:

Develop and implement a scalable internationalization framework for ChatGPT, enhancing product accessibility and user experience across diverse global markets.

Collaborate closely with research, engineering, product, design, and data science teams to integrate i18n effectively into our growth initiatives.

Manage relationships and work effectively with external vendors to support our internationalization efforts.

Oversee the expansion and scaling of the i18n team, aligning it with the broader objectives of the ChatGPT Growth team and OpenAI’s mission.

Drive long-term growth of ChatGPT through a combination of data analysis, product ideation, and experimentation to optimize product experiences.

Create a diverse and inclusive culture that makes all feel welcome while enabling radical candor and the challenging of group-think.

You might thrive in this role if you:

Have demonstrated experience in building and scaling internationalization systems for large-scale products, particularly using machine translation.

Possess a strong understanding of the technical and cultural nuances involved in adapting products for various global markets.

Exhibit leadership skills and experience in managing cross-functional teams and external partnerships.

Are adept at navigating the challenges of a rapidly evolving product landscape, embracing change and ambiguity as opportunities for innovation and growth.

Are highly analytical and have experience designing and implementing A/B tests, with a scientific approach to data-based experiments. You know exactly what and how to track business metrics and KPIs.

Are comfortable with ambiguity and rapidly changing conditions. You view changes as an opportunity to add structure and order when necessary

Compensation, Benefits and Perks Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits. Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 50% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year) Annual Salary Range $160,000 — $385,000 USD