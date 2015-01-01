About the team



The Applied AI - Partnerships Research team is an innovative and dynamic group, uniquely positioned at the intersection of cutting-edge research and real-world customer applications. Our goal is to better understand the potential and limitations of AI technology today, through working on real world problems. As a member of this team, you will be part of an elite group of visionaries who are not only defining the future of AI technology but also actively working to turn these visions into tangible, life-changing solutions.



We are looking for a driven and innovative Full-Stack Engineer to collaborate with nonprofit and government customers, bringing the power of our AI solutions to the most pressing challenges at global scale. You’ll have the opportunity to work on groundbreaking projects, make a lasting impact, and contribute to a better future for all.

In this role, you will:

Pioneer the integration of OpenAI’s cutting-edge AI technology into our partners’ solutions, enabling real-world impact

Showcase the potential of our APIs by crafting custom product demos that highlight their capabilities

Collaborate closely with product managers, researchers, and the rest of our engineering team to design and implement tailored solutions for strategic government and non-profit partnerships

Lead the technical design and implementation of novel, socially-beneficial use cases for our tools

Act as the technical authority for external technical and non-technical audiences

Build strong relationships with external audiences, translating their objectives and requirements into effective solutions

Tackle solutions-oriented engineering and research problems with creativity and ingenuity

Develop comprehensive integration support materials and documentation for new products and features

Your background looks something like:

5+ years of relevant full stack engineering experience at tech and product-driven companies

Proficiency with JavaScript, React, and other web technologies

Proficiency with some backend language (we use Python)

Strong people and presentation skills

Passion for ML and data science

You’ll thrive in this role if you:

Have a track record of rapidly prototyping ideas and bringing them to life

Are driven by the mission of bringing practical AI technologies to a wider audience for positive change

Thrive in dynamic environments, juggling multiple projects and navigating ambiguity with ease

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

The annual salary range for this role is $245,000 – $370,000. Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status. Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

