About the Team

OpenAI's Evals & Understanding Team is responsible for evaluating OpenAI’s models based on performance and safety. The team provides metrics and eval frameworks to allow researchers to understand the safety, efficacy, and performance of models as they’re developed. Products like ChatGPT, Dall-E, plugins, browsing, code interpreter, GPT-V rely on both human and synthetic data, as well as model-based experimentation to evaluate success.

Our team builds and deploys the products and experiences necessary to evaluate, debug, and understand our models scale with data from a variety of sources and builds the ML operations, data management tooling, quality and eval systems, model experimentation and insights tools that are leveraged to improve overall AI models.

About the Role

In this role, you will:

Architect, build, and design our tooling, products, and evals that power our data generation and management platform, including the feedback mechanisms in products like ChatGPT, along with interfaces viewed by AI trainers.

Collaborate closely with product managers, researchers, and the rest of our engineering team to create new products around emerging research capabilities and unsolved customer needs

Iterate rapidly to improve user and developer experience while advancing scalability, performance, observability, and security

You might thrive in this role if you:

Have meaningful experience with building (and rebuilding) production systems to deliver new product capabilities and to handle increasing scale

Care deeply about the end user experience and take pride in building products to solve customer needs

Have a humble attitude, an eagerness to help your colleagues, and a desire to do whatever it takes to make the team succeed

Own problems end-to-end, and are willing to pick up whatever knowledge you're missing to get the job done

Build tools to accelerate your own (and your teammates’) workflows, but only when off-the-shelf solutions won’t do

Are interested in and thoughtful about the impacts of AI technology (see our Charter for examples of our goals) and care deeply about the impact of ML models on people's lives; how to maximize the benefits and mitigate the possible harms.

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

This is a position with OpenAI UK Ltd., which controls the hiring and management of this position.

Total compensation includes competitive salary, generous equity and benefits.

Private medical insurance covering 100% of premiums for employees and their dependents

Pension plan with 4% employer contribution

52 weeks maternity leave and 20 weeks parental leave

Unlimited time off

Annual learning & development stipend (£1,200 per year)