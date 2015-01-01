Skip to main content
About the Team

OpenAI's Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) team is agile and collaborates with leaders across the company to strategically plan headcount and operating expenses. The FP&A Systems Lead will develop tools to generate key financial insights, and ensure the organization is well-positioned for success and can effectively pursue its mission.

About the Role

As a FP&A Systems Lead, you will oversee our FP&A software to enhance processes and collaborate with business partners to create financial forecasts and establish company performance benchmarks. You will also provide financial consulting and strategic support to management through budget versus actual analysis, departmental results analysis, cash flow projections, and other projects requested by leadership. This role requires deep expertise in SaaS and technology and an exacting attention to detail.

This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will:

  • Build, deploy, and manage our first FP&A planning tool including robust workforce planning and vendor-based OPEX modules 
  • Work with cross-functional business owners to develop and maintain forecasts, communicate and narrate BvAs, and proactively communicate results to leadership
  • Build a culture around predictability: proactively identify business trends, incorporate them into our projections, reduce variances in reported results, and instill the value of accurate spend management with your cross-functional partners
  • Partner with the Controllership to understand key GAAP policies and translate them into financial forecasts
  • Establish cross-functional partnerships with department leads aimed at identifying, understanding, and translating their resourcing needs to financial forecasts
  • Leverage your knowledge of the business to report on key drivers of OpenAI’s financial results during the monthly close

You might thrive in this role if you have: 

  • A Bachelor's degree in Finance, Accounting, Economics, or a related field with 8+ years of progressive experience in financial planning and analysis, preferably in the technology sector
  • Experience architecting FP&A planning systems, particularly Anaplan
  • The ability to advise and influence business partners by leveraging financial data 
  • Strong proficiency in financial modeling including expertise with Excel, SQL, and BI tools
  • Exemplary interpersonal skills as demonstrated by the ability to clearly articulate financial data to non-financial colleagues and stakeholders
  • Experience working with modern software and systems, particularly Anaplan, NetSuite, Workday, Ashby, and Zip
  • A curiosity for artificial intelligence development and the key inputs to its success

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

  • Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family
  • Mental health and wellness support
  • 401(k) plan with 4% matching
  • Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year
  • Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support
  • Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)
Annual Salary Range
$190,000$240,000 USD

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity. 

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status. 

For US Based Candidates: Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

