About the Team

OpenAI's Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) team is agile and collaborates with leaders across the company to strategically plan headcount and operating expenses. The FP&A Systems Lead will develop tools to generate key financial insights, and ensure the organization is well-positioned for success and can effectively pursue its mission.

About the Role

As a FP&A Systems Lead, you will oversee our FP&A software to enhance processes and collaborate with business partners to create financial forecasts and establish company performance benchmarks. You will also provide financial consulting and strategic support to management through budget versus actual analysis, departmental results analysis, cash flow projections, and other projects requested by leadership. This role requires deep expertise in SaaS and technology and an exacting attention to detail.

This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will:

Build, deploy, and manage our first FP&A planning tool including robust workforce planning and vendor-based OPEX modules

Work with cross-functional business owners to develop and maintain forecasts, communicate and narrate BvAs, and proactively communicate results to leadership

Build a culture around predictability: proactively identify business trends, incorporate them into our projections, reduce variances in reported results, and instill the value of accurate spend management with your cross-functional partners

Partner with the Controllership to understand key GAAP policies and translate them into financial forecasts

Establish cross-functional partnerships with department leads aimed at identifying, understanding, and translating their resourcing needs to financial forecasts

Leverage your knowledge of the business to report on key drivers of OpenAI’s financial results during the monthly close

You might thrive in this role if you have:

A Bachelor's degree in Finance, Accounting, Economics, or a related field with 8+ years of progressive experience in financial planning and analysis, preferably in the technology sector

Experience architecting FP&A planning systems, particularly Anaplan

The ability to advise and influence business partners by leveraging financial data

Strong proficiency in financial modeling including expertise with Excel, SQL, and BI tools

Exemplary interpersonal skills as demonstrated by the ability to clearly articulate financial data to non-financial colleagues and stakeholders

Experience working with modern software and systems, particularly Anaplan, NetSuite, Workday, Ashby, and Zip

A curiosity for artificial intelligence development and the key inputs to its success

Compensation, Benefits and Perks Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits. Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year) Annual Salary Range $190,000 — $240,000 USD