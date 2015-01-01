About the Team
OpenAI's Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) team is agile and collaborates with leaders across the company to strategically plan headcount and operating expenses. The FP&A Systems Lead will develop tools to generate key financial insights, and ensure the organization is well-positioned for success and can effectively pursue its mission.
About the Role
As a FP&A Systems Lead, you will oversee our FP&A software to enhance processes and collaborate with business partners to create financial forecasts and establish company performance benchmarks. You will also provide financial consulting and strategic support to management through budget versus actual analysis, departmental results analysis, cash flow projections, and other projects requested by leadership. This role requires deep expertise in SaaS and technology and an exacting attention to detail.
This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.
In this role, you will:
You might thrive in this role if you have:
#LI-OC1
Compensation, Benefits and Perks
Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.
About OpenAI
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.
We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status.
For US Based Candidates: Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.
We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.
OpenAI Global Applicant Privacy Policy
At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.