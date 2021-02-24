About the Team

Earlier in 2022, we introduced DALL-E 2, AI that creates images from text. In 2021 we launched Copilot, powered by Codex, in partnership with GitHub – and developers love it. In 2020 we introduced GPT-3 which the MIT Technology Review listed as one of its 10 Breakthrough Technologies of the year (alongside mRNA vaccines).

Our product team is bringing OpenAI technologies to consumers and businesses around the world. We recently launched ChatGPT. Since then, millions of people have given us feedback and we’ve seen users find value across a range of use-cases, including drafting & editing content, brainstorming ideas, programming help, and learning new topics. This year, we’re hoping to evolve this offering into a product, starting with the launch of ChatGPT Plus.

About the Role

As our Founding Data Scientist on the Applied Product team, you will establish the data-driven product development culture for consumer products at OpenAI. This is critical, as millions of users have discovered our first party offerings and we’re now looking to orient both research and product development around driving measurable impact for these users.

You should expect to define our north-star metrics, design our first A/B tests, and establish source-of-truth dashboards that the entire company can use to answer their own product questions. Most importantly, you should expect to be a core member of the product development team building our first party offerings.

This role is based in our San Francisco HQ. We offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will:

Embed with the product development team as a trusted partner, uncovering new ways to improve the product and drive growth

Define and interpret A/B tests that help answer critical questions about the impact of model and UX changes to our product

Establish a data-driven product development culture by driving the definition, tracking, and operationalizing of feature-, product-, and company-level metrics

Develop and socialize dashboards, reports, and other ways of enabling the team and company to answer product data questions in a self-serve way

You might thrive in this role if you have:

5+ years experience in a quantitative role navigating highly ambiguous environments, ideally as a founding data scientist or product analyst at a hyper-growth product company or research org

Proposed, designed, and run rigorous experiments with clear insights and product recommendations utilizing SQL and Python

Defined, implemented, and operationalized new feature and product-level metrics from scratch

Excellent communication skills with demonstrated ability to communicate with product managers, engineers, and executives alike

Strategic insights beyond the paradigm of statistical significance testing

You could be an especially great fit if you have:

Demonstrated prior experience in NLP, large language models, or generative AI

Strong programming background, with ability to run simulations and prototype variants

Experience validating quantitative insights with qualitative methods (e.g. surveys, UXR)

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

The annual salary range for this role is $245,000 – $370,000. Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status. Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

