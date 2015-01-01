About the team

OpenAI’s mission is to build safe artificial general intelligence (AGI) which benefits all of humanity. This long-term undertaking brings the world’s best scientists, engineers, and business professionals into one lab together to accomplish this.

In pursuit of this mission, our Go To Market (GTM) team is responsible for helping customers learn how to leverage and deploy our highly capable AI products across their business. The team is made of Sales, Solutions, Support, Marketing, and Partnership professionals that work together to create valuable solutions that will help bring AI to as many users as possible.

About the role

Our Sales team has a unique mission to help customers understand the deep impact that highly capable AI models can bring to their business and users. This role is a mixture of technical understanding, vision, partnership, and value-driven strategy.

You’ll be a key driver of opportunities through the entire sales cycle, from pipeline generation to closure. You’ll work with researchers, engineers, and solution strategists to help customers evolve their industry with AI.

This role is based either in our San Francisco HQ or remotely, and may include travel. We offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you'll:

Drive new business within the US Federal Government to support strategic initiatives

Map out the ecosystem of federal agencies and help prioritize our resources where we can drive the biggest impact as quickly as possible

Begin forming relationships with federal agencies and introducing them to OpenAI products

Help develop a go-to-market strategy with government agencies that includes onboarding third party partners to help with the procurement process and making recommendations to the business on certification timelines and goals

Assist in FedRAMP certification

We're seeking someone with experience including:

Selling platform-as-a-service and/or software-as-a-service at a product-led growth company

Achieving revenue targets >$1M per year for more than 3 years

Designing and executing complex deal strategies

Supporting the growth of fast-growing, high-performance companies

Leading high-visibility customer events (CAB, conferences, product launches, etc.)

Gathering, distilling, and processing complex market (industry, competitor, customer, prospect) intelligence

Reporting on customer success activities

You might thrive in this role if you:

Are a strategist. Y ou know when and how to customize practices to fit our organization’s needs best. You think and plan forward on the order of years.

Y Are a people-person . You are energized by interacting with people and build deep cooperative relationships readily. You are inspired by helping people achieve their best work and enjoy coaching and developing others. You are deeply empathetic and understand how to incentivize people toward desired behaviors based on their unique motivations.

Are a builder. You not only embrace the opportunity to impact how a company operates directly, but you also revel in it. An organization relies on the quality of its foundation, and your passion is building strong systems and processes from the ground up and executing them with precision to completion.

Are excited by new challenges. You don’t have the answers to every question up front, but the process of solving them invigorates you. Bespoke issues requiring multidimensional knowledge excite you. You’re willing to experiment with new solutions.

Care deeply about diversity, equity, and inclusion. You understand why investing in DEI is a good business decision and why it’s vitally important to develop safe and universally beneficial AGI.

Have a passion or deep curiosity in artificial intelligence and future technology.

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or other legally protected statuses. Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits. Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year) Annual Salary Range $180,000 — $285,000 USD