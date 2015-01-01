About the Team

The Workplace Operations team is responsible for elevating the employee experience through different delineations of the industry (Facilities, Operations, Experience) to support our growing company in its mission to ensure that AGI benefits all of humanity. Our driving mission is High-Quality, Humble, Human-Centered Hospitality with Intention.

About the Role

As a Facilities Coordinator, you’ll be the POC for all facility support across multiple buildings and manage facility focused vendors like janitorial services and building engineering. You’ll partner closely with many cross-functional teams (e.g. Real Estate, Corporate Security, Food & Beverage) and be the backbone of the facilities world for our growing Workplace Operations team.

This role is based in San Francisco, CA, and will be in office 5 days per week. We offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will:

Tackle facilities related vendor management and services.

Partner with the Triage Coordinator and Workplace Project Lead to capture KPIs and cost metrics for all facilities related expenses.

Ensure that preventive maintenance schedules are built out and enforced both with our internal team and our vendor partners.

Support the RFP process for major vendors as well as contract negotiations.

Assist in small repair projects and Day 2 completion tasks.

You might thrive in this role if you:

Have 3+ years of experience in Workplace, Facilities, Property Management, or other related fields.

Clear understanding of HVAC, BMS, and Kitchen equipment and maintenance.

Have a strong sense of data analytics and reporting.

Have clear written and verbal communication.

Are able to proactively prevent, identify, and solve issues.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits. Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year) Annual Salary Range $140,000 — $140,000 USD