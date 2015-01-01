Careers

Facilities Coordinator

San Francisco, California, United States — Workplace

About the Team

The Workplace Operations team is responsible for elevating the employee experience through different delineations of the industry (Facilities, Operations, Experience) to support our growing company in its mission to ensure that AGI benefits all of humanity. Our driving mission is High-Quality, Humble, Human-Centered Hospitality with Intention.

About the Role

As a Facilities Coordinator, you’ll be the POC for all facility support across multiple buildings and manage facility focused vendors like janitorial services and building engineering. You’ll partner closely with many cross-functional teams (e.g. Real Estate, Corporate Security, Food & Beverage) and be the backbone of the facilities world for our growing Workplace Operations team.

This role is based in San Francisco, CA, and will be in office 5 days per week. We offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will:

  • Tackle facilities related vendor management and services.
  • Partner with the Triage Coordinator and Workplace Project Lead to capture KPIs and cost metrics for all facilities related expenses.
  • Ensure that preventive maintenance schedules are built out and enforced both with our internal team and our vendor partners.
  • Support the RFP process for major vendors as well as contract negotiations.
  • Assist in small repair projects and Day 2 completion tasks.

You might thrive in this role if you: 

  • Have 3+ years of experience in Workplace, Facilities, Property Management, or other related fields.
  • Clear understanding of HVAC, BMS, and Kitchen equipment and maintenance.
  • Have a strong sense of data analytics and reporting.
  • Have clear written and verbal communication. 
  • Are able to proactively prevent, identify, and solve issues.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

  • Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family
  • Mental health and wellness support
  • 401(k) plan with 4% matching
  • Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year
  • Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support
  • Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)
Annual Salary Range
$140,000$140,000 USD

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity. 

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status. 

For US Based Candidates: Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

OpenAI Global Applicant Privacy Policy

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

