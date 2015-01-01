About the team

OpenAI’s Executive Assistant and Admin team provides comprehensive support to organizational leaders. Members of the team provide crucial administrative, operational, and project support to our executives and senior leaders, act as strategic partners and advisors to their partners, and facilitate communication between team members and external stakeholders.

Our leadership team reflects OpenAI’s culture and core values and is a mission-driven, kind, and thoughtful group. We take pride in creating a work environment that fosters collaboration, open communication, and authenticity, making OpenAI a great place to work for highly accomplished professionals.

About the role

Our team acts as the engine that ensures our leaders use their time on the most highly-leveraged work. You’ll be responsible for the leadership team’s calendars, travel, and relationships and provide other operational, strategic, and project support as needed. You'll be incredibly close to the leaders helping bring AI technologies to the world, and should be enthusiastic about artificial intelligence technology, such as our AGI ambitions.

This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees. Occasional travel may be needed for this unique role.

Your responsibilities would include:

Act as a confidante and strategic partner to our leadership staff by ensuring their time is spent on the most leveraged activities.

Make recommendations regarding time management, prioritization, and delegation.

Coordinate meetings and clear conflicts for our senior leadership team; ensure critical meetings aren’t missed or delayed and are prioritized accordingly.

Arrange flight, hotel, car, and restaurant reservations for members of this group, and perform other administrative tasks as needed.

Work with our recruiting team to coordinate interviews for technical/business leaders and collect their timely feedback.

Work on special projects on an as-needed basis.

Experience we're seeking:

You have 5-7 years of experience in an executive support role or similar support function.

You've worked with technical or business leaders and supported multiple leaders in the past.

You’ve worked in a high-growth startup, investment banking, or similar environment.

You've managed and optimized extremely busy calendars.

You're fluent in Google Calendar, Docs, Sheets, Gmail, and other modern productivity software, and are excited to learn and use new tools.

About the interview process

We expect to onboard our new hire(s) in August. The interview process includes a written assessment, and additional interviews will take place virtually and/or in-office.

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

The annual salary range for this role is $130,000 – $230,000. Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status. Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via accommodation@openai.com.

OpenAI US Applicant Privacy Policy