Abot the Team

OpenAI’s mission is to ensure that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity.

Our Communications team is composed of PR/Media Relations, Events, Design, and other external-facing functions. The team’s ethos is to support OpenAI's mission and goals by clearly and authentically explaining our technology, values, and approach to safely building powerful AI.

The Events team is a dynamic group dedicated to crafting extraordinary experiences that encompass our company's values and mission. Our team is driven by a passion for bringing people together to connect in meaningful ways.

This role is based in our San Francisco, CA HQ. We use a hybrid HQ work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

About the Role

The Technical Production Lead will report to the Head of Events and will be responsible for the high-level management and strategy of technical processes and systems for live events, video shoots, company-wide events, mid- and large-scale conferences, podcast recordings, and more. The ideal candidate will have expert-level experience managing production crews and agencies, AV systems, and live event production.

Responsibilities:

Strategize hardware needs, processes, and operate video and audio production systems for live events.

Coordinate logistics between technical operators, stage managers, show callers, event managers, external production crews, and internal business partners.

Staff and manage various production roles during live events (Technical Director, PTZ Operator, Audio Engineer, Stream Engineer, Graphics/Playback Tech, DIT, Editing, etc.).

Oversee production strategy for in-house theater space, including equipment upgrades and maintenance, operating procedures, and contract/agency staff hiring to run live events.

Continuously engineer to scale, improving overall production quality and efficiency.

Solve production issues in high-pressure environments with grace.

Qualifications:

8+ years of professional experience in operating and/or managing live productions.

Ideal candidates will have some experience working directly for A/V teams, production agencies, or theaters.

Experience and fluency with production equipment (Blackmagic, Shure, Yamaha, Q-SYS, Panasonic, ClearCom, Elgato, etc.).

Knowledge of video switchers, keyed graphics, audio mixing and EQ, signal flow routing and distribution, live streaming encoders and streaming protocols, PTZ camera systems.

Familiarity with accessibility solutions, video web conferencing platforms (Zoom, Google Meet, Webex), online video platforms (IBM Watson, Facebook, Twitter, Google, etc.).

Experience with AV over IP (Dante, NDI, AVB, etc).

Deep networking knowledge and in-room production design knowledge (conference rooms, event spaces, studios, training rooms) are a plus.

Experience managing union crews.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits. Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year) Annual Salary Range $225,000 — $225,000 USD