About the Team

The Scientist Product Team is a new team in Applied, focused on enabling and unblocking the AI Scientist research team, and helping build the infrastructure and product for an internal AI Scientist Assistant. The goal of the AI Scientist is to accelerate research teams at OpenAI using an internal assistant product, with the north start of in three years, GPT-6 + AI Scientist is capable of being an automated Research Engineer.

In the near-term, the team will be focused on finding the right product wedge to get internal teams using it.

About the Role

We are seeking a seasoned engineering leader to spearhead the Scientist Deployment team. In this position, you will oversee a team of engineers dedicated to delivering top-tier AI models to production, thereby enhancing user experience.Your role will involve close collaboration and consistent communication with various teams focused on the fundamental infrastructure of ChatGPT and other research teams whose work is being prepared for deployment.At OpenAI, we value a lean, efficient, and high-performing team over a large one. Hence, your impact will be gauged not by the size of your team but by the quality of your team's output.

In this role, you will be:

• Promptly deploying, learning from deployments, and continually iterating

• Mentoring and fostering growth in scientists and engineers to magnify their impact

• Enhancing the productivity of scientists, engineers, and programmers globally with the next generation of AI-powered tools

• Cultivating a diverse and inclusive culture that encourages open dialogue and challenges groupthink

• Ensuring projects are on track, your team is effectively utilized, and product milestones are achieved on time

You might excel in this role if you:

• Possess at least 5 years of experience as an individual contributor and an additional 2-3 years of experience in a management role

• Are deeply committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion, and have a history of building inclusive teams

• Have an intrinsic desire to learn and fill in missing skills, coupled with an aptitude for sharing knowledge succinctly with others

• Possess technical knowledge that enables effective communication with scientists and engineers across the organization

• Are willing to delve into the codebase when necessary

• Thrive in ambiguous and rapidly changing environments, viewing changes as opportunities to implement structure and order when needed

• Possess excellent communication, planning, and organizational skills

• Have a track record of shipping ML-based products

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

