About the Team

We are the infrastructure that powers ChatGPT and the OpenAI APIs. We are creating a new team to own the databases and online storage infrastructure that power all of our products.

About the Role

You will establish, manage, and grow a new team to own all online storage needs. Today we use Postgres, Cosmos DB, and a variety of vector solutions to power most features of ChatGPT and the API. This will rapidly evolve as our product and scale needs change. You will be responsible for navigating us through those changes. You will own the scalability, security, speediness, and stability of our current and future online storage systems.

This role is based in Seattle. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will:

Hire a world-class team of online storage experts to be a talent-dense locus of knowledge and net enablers of all OpenAI engineering.

Set the vision, strategy, and technical direction for our online storage needs

Stability: Ensure we have a durable, highly available, always-on, mission-critical storage platform

Security: Ensure people trust us to store their most sensitive conversations and files they share with our AI

Speediness: Ensure we have performant, fast, databases that can hit any product requirement

Scalability: Ensure we can grow by several orders of magnitude within the next couple of years.

You might thrive in this role if you:

Have experience building substantial infrastructure engineering orgs at high scale, rapidly growing, world-class organizations.

Have experience scaling teams from zero to one.

Have a variety of experiences with highly available, distributed, online storage systems and have experience-driven insights into their pitfalls and tradeoffs

Are technically deep and actively willing to get your hands deep in the technical weeds from day one.

Can operate in a rapidly changing and growing environment and thrive in ambiguous situations

Care deeply about the mission of OpenAI

Annual Salary

$385K USD