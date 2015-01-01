Skip to main content
Engineering Manager – Infrastructure

San Francisco, California, United States — Applied AI Engineering

About the Team

Our team runs the infrastructure enabling OpenAI to ship products like ChatGPT and the API to users around the world. Some key areas include scaling inference clusters, optimizing GPU utilization, and deploying Kubernetes. 

We seek to learn from deployment and distribute the benefits of AI, while ensuring that this powerful tool is used responsibly and safely. Safety is more important to us than unfettered growth.

About the Role

We are looking for an experienced engineering manager to help lead our compute team. This team is responsible for building the platform that OpenAI builds its applications on. You will be owning a massive compute fleet serving users and developers around the world. You will also collaborate closely with product and infrastructure teams to help ship reliable products quickly. 

In this role, you will:

  • Manage and build out a diverse team of high performing infrastructure engineers.
  • Build a world-class compute fleet that serves users at scale
  • Set technical direction on evolving our compute and abstractions to support a growing business.
  • Collaborate closely with a broad set of stakeholders, including product engineering, inference, and finance. 
  • Coach and nurture engineers to accelerate their growth and learning.

You might thrive in this role if you:

  • Have 10+ years of experience in software engineering, including 5+ years of experience in engineering management
  • Have prior experience building out infrastructure teams at scale
  • Take pride in building and operating scalable, reliable products and systems
  • Care deeply about diversity, equity, and inclusion, and have a track record of building inclusive teams
  • Own problems end-to-end, and are willing to pick up whatever knowledge you're missing to get the job done
  • Have the ability to move fast in an environment where things are sometimes loosely defined and may have competing priorities or deadlines

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

  • Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family
  • Mental health and wellness support
  • 401(k) plan with 4% matching
  • Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year
  • Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support
  • Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)
Annual Salary Range
$300,000$450,000 USD

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity. 

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status. 

For US Based Candidates: Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

