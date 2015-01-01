About the Team

Our team runs the infrastructure enabling OpenAI to ship products like ChatGPT and the API to users around the world. Some key areas include scaling inference clusters, optimizing GPU utilization, and deploying Kubernetes.

We seek to learn from deployment and distribute the benefits of AI, while ensuring that this powerful tool is used responsibly and safely. Safety is more important to us than unfettered growth.

About the Role

We are looking for an experienced engineering manager to help lead our compute team. This team is responsible for building the platform that OpenAI builds its applications on. You will be owning a massive compute fleet serving users and developers around the world. You will also collaborate closely with product and infrastructure teams to help ship reliable products quickly.

In this role, you will:

Manage and build out a diverse team of high performing infrastructure engineers.

Build a world-class compute fleet that serves users at scale

Set technical direction on evolving our compute and abstractions to support a growing business.

Collaborate closely with a broad set of stakeholders, including product engineering, inference, and finance.

Coach and nurture engineers to accelerate their growth and learning.

You might thrive in this role if you:

Have 10+ years of experience in software engineering, including 5+ years of experience in engineering management

Have prior experience building out infrastructure teams at scale

Take pride in building and operating scalable, reliable products and systems

Care deeply about diversity, equity, and inclusion, and have a track record of building inclusive teams

Own problems end-to-end, and are willing to pick up whatever knowledge you're missing to get the job done

Have the ability to move fast in an environment where things are sometimes loosely defined and may have competing priorities or deadlines

Compensation, Benefits and Perks Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits. Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year) Annual Salary Range $300,000 — $450,000 USD