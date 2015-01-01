About the Team

As OpenAI continues to innovate, creating more potent and resilient models, the need for human engagement escalates to ensure our outputs align with our ultimate aim of crafting safe and universally advantageous AGI. The cornerstone of our reliability and robustness efforts lies in data labeling. To forge systems that assist rather than harm individuals, we require an extensive volume of human insight in the form of labels. You can explore the profound influence of human feedback in our detailed post here.

The Human Data Team plays an instrumental role in constructing systems to oversee data generation, both human-derived and synthetic, which serves to guide our models towards proper behavior and problem-solving competencies. Utilizing data from AI trainers, we enhance alignment with instruction-following models and train AI to harness web browsing to respond effectively to queries.

In our ongoing effort to expand and strengthen our operation, we're currently seeking a pioneering engineering manager to spearhead the newly formed Human Data Engineering Team.

About the Role

We are in search of a highly experienced leader to steer the Human Data Engineering Team. In this pivotal role, you will manage a team of engineers committed to crafting and implementing a platform that the entire organization relies on to fulfill their data needs. Your duties will encompass frequent collaboration and regular communication with a diverse array of teams, centered on the foundational infrastructure of ChatGPT and other research teams in the process of preparing their work for launch.

At OpenAI, we highly value a streamlined, effective, and high-performing team over sheer size. Consequently, your influence will not be measured by the number of people you lead but by the caliber of your team's deliverables.

In this role, you will be:

Expediently executing deployments, gaining insights from each iteration, and consistently refining processes

Providing mentorship and nurturing growth among researchers and engineers to amplify their contribution

Augmenting the productivity of researchers, scientists, engineers, policy staff, as well as trust & safety consumers of generated data within the organization, thus enabling them to create the next wave of AI-powered instruments

Nurturing a diverse and inclusive environment that promotes open discourse and challenges conformist thinking

Guaranteeing that projects progress on schedule, your team is efficiently engaged, and product milestones are reached in a timely manner

You might excel in this role if you:

Possess at least 5 years of experience as an individual contributor and an additional 5 to 7 years of experience in a management role

• Are deeply committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion, and have a history of building inclusive teams

• Have an intrinsic desire to learn and fill in missing skills, coupled with an aptitude for sharing knowledge succinctly with others

• Possess technical knowledge that enables effective communication with scientists and engineers across the organization

• Are willing to delve into the codebase when necessary

• Thrive in ambiguous and rapidly changing environments, viewing changes as opportunities to implement structure and order when needed

• Possess excellent communication, planning, and organizational skills

• Have a track record of shipping ML-based products

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

The annual salary range for this role is $300,000 – $450,000. Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status. Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

