About the Team The ChatGPT team works across research, engineering, product, and design to bring OpenAI’s technology to consumers and businesses. We seek to learn from deployment and distribute the benefits of AI, while ensuring that this powerful tool is used responsibly and safely. Safety is more important to us than unfettered growth.

About the Role We are looking for an experienced and strategic engineering leader to guide our efforts around user growth for ChatGPT. As part of this, your team will improve discoverability, onboarding and the new user experience, social features, and more through strategic bets and rapid experimentation.

In this role, you will: Hire and manage a diverse, high-performing engineering team

Improve discoverability, onboarding and the new user experience, social features and more

Define and track progress against key user growth metrics via rapid, data-driven experimentation

Coach engineers to uplevel their impact

Create a diverse, equitable, and inclusive culture that makes all feel welcome while enabling radical candor and the challenging of group think

You might thrive in this role if you: Have 8+ years of experience in engineering, including 4+ years of experience in engineering management

Have experience building and leading growth engineering in a fast-paced environment

Care deeply about diversity, equity, and inclusion, and have a track record of building inclusive teams

Take pride in both rapid experimentation and in building delightful, reliable product experiences

Have a strong track record of coaching engineers to achieve their peak potential

Are comfortable with ambiguity and rapidly changing conditions. You view changes as an opportunity to add structure and order when necessary

Have experience closing competitive candidates for your team, and the ability to craft and convey compelling visions of the future

Have a voracious and intrinsic desire to learn and fill in missing skills—and an equally strong talent for sharing learnings clearly and concisely with others Some of the technologies you’ll be working with include Python, FastAPI, TypeScript, React, and Kubernetes. This role is exclusively based in our San Francisco HQ. We offer relocation assistance to new employees.

About OpenAI OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity. At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology. Compensation, Benefits and Perks The annual salary range for this role is $300,000 – $420,000. Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits. Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year) We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status. Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records. We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link. OpenAI US Applicant Privacy Policy