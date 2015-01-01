About the Team

You’ll manage the team that’s behind OpenAI’s batch data infrastructure that powers critical engineering, product, alignment teams that are core to the work we do at OpenAI. The systems we support include our data warehouse, batch compute infrastructure, data orchestration system, data lake, ingestion systems, critical integrations, and more.

About the Role

The Applied Data Platform organization designs, builds, and operates the foundational data infrastructure that enables products and teams at OpenAI. There are two teams under Applied Data Platform: Batch Data Infrastructure and Real-time Infrastructure.

As an Engineering Manager on Batch Data Infra, you’ll be tasked with leading and managing a team of highly experienced Data Infrastructure experts to build, maintain, and iterate on our systems. You will report to the Head of Applied Data Platform.

In addition to Data Infrastructure experience, you are well versed with infrastructure tooling such as Terraform, worked with Kubernetes, and have a strong SRE skillset.

This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.





In this role, you will:

Manage and support a diverse team of world class data infrastructure engineers.

Design, build, and maintain data infrastructure systems such as distributed compute, data orchestration, distributed storage, streaming infrastructure while ensuring scalability, reliability, and security

Ensure our data platform can scale reliably to the next several orders of magnitude

Accelerate company productivity by empowering your fellow engineers & teammates with excellent data tooling and systems, providing a best in case experience

Bring new features and capabilities to the world by partnering with product engineers, safety systems and other teams to build the technical foundations

Set technical direction on evolving our compute and abstractions to support a growing business.

Coach and nurture engineers to accelerate their growth and learning.

You might thrive in this role if you:

Have 10+ years of experience in software engineering, including 5+ years of experience in engineering management

Have prior experience building out data infrastructure teams at scale

Take pride in building and operating scalable, reliable products and systems

Care deeply about diversity, equity, and inclusion, and have a track record of building inclusive teams

Own problems end-to-end, and are willing to pick up whatever knowledge you're missing to get the job done

Take pride in building and operating scalable, reliable, secure systems

Are comfortable with ambiguity and rapid change

Have a voracious and intrinsic desire to learn and fill in missing skills—and an equally strong talent for sharing learnings clearly and concisely with others

Some of the technologies you’ll be working with include Apache Spark, Apache Iceberg, Airflow, Terraform, Kafka, Azure EventHub, Clickhouse.

This role is exclusively based in our San Francisco HQ. We offer relocation assistance to new employees.

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status.

For US Based Candidates: Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Annual Salary Range

$300K – $450K USD