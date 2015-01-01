About the Team

Our team brings OpenAI’s most capable technology to the world through our APIs. Most recently, we released the GPT-4 API, the ChatGPT API, the Whisper API, and function calling in the API. We empower developers with APIs that offer state-of-the-art AI capabilities – allowing them to build product features that were never before possible.

Across all product lines, we ensure that these powerful tools are used responsibly. This is a key part of OpenAI’s path towards safely deploying broadly beneficial Artificial General Intelligence (AGI). Safety is more important to us than unfettered growth.

About the Role

We are looking for an experienced engineering manager to lead our API Experience team. This team is responsible for building out both the API product offering, as well as crafting an exceptional development experience for API developers. You will be owning an API that millions of developers use to build on top of OpenAI models – everyone from hobbyist developers to Fortune 500 companies. You will also collaborate closely with research teams to bring the latest cutting-edge models to our API.

In this role, you will:

Manage and build out a diverse team of high performing full-stack engineers.

Build an API product that developers love to use.

Set technical direction for building robust and scalable API products for end developers.

Collaborate closely with a broad set of stakeholders, including product, design, go-to-market, and other engineering teams.

Coach and nurture engineers to accelerate their growth and learning.

You might thrive in this role if you:

Have 10+ years of experience in software engineering, including 5+ years of experience in engineering management

Have prior experience building out external facing API products at consumer internet scale

Take pride in building and operating scalable, reliable products and systems

Care deeply about diversity, equity, and inclusion, and have a track record of building inclusive teams

Own problems end-to-end, and are willing to pick up whatever knowledge you're missing to get the job done

Have the ability to move fast in an environment where things are sometimes loosely defined and may have competing priorities or deadlines

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.



At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

The annual salary range for this role is $200,000 – $370,000. Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)

