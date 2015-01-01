About the Team
OpenAI's Legal team plays a crucial role in furthering OpenAI's mission by tackling innovative, fundamental legal issues in AI. If you're passionate about doing significant and unique work as a technology lawyer, this team is for you. The team comprises legal professionals from diverse fields, including technology, privacy, IP, corporate, cybersecurity, employment, tax, regulatory, and litigation.
About the Role
Talented people are the lifeblood of OpenAI, and we’re looking for a stellar Employment Counsel to work on an array of responsibilities with high impact potential. You’ll help HR, recruiting and overall employment stakeholders during periods of immense global growth. You should be comfortable stepping beyond the “legal box” and take on operational or business problems when needed. Rather than looking at the task in front of you, you try to solve the broader problem. You have experience in high stakes situations with significant policy, legal and media implications. This role reports to our Head of Labor & Employment.
This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.
In this role, you will:
You’ll thrive in this role if you have:
About the Interview Process
We expect to accept applications through February 9, with interviews and onboarding occurring by early March. The interview process for this role may include a written assessment and virtual or in-person meetings with our team.
Compensation, Benefits and Perks
Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.
About OpenAI
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.
At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared.