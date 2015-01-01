About the Team

OpenAI's Legal team plays a crucial role in furthering OpenAI's mission by tackling innovative, fundamental legal issues in AI. If you're passionate about doing significant and unique work as a technology lawyer, this team is for you. The team comprises legal professionals from diverse fields, including technology, privacy, IP, corporate, cybersecurity, employment, tax, regulatory, and litigation.

About the Role

Talented people are the lifeblood of OpenAI, and we’re looking for a stellar Employment Counsel to work on an array of responsibilities with high impact potential. You’ll help HR, recruiting and overall employment stakeholders during periods of immense global growth. You should be comfortable stepping beyond the “legal box” and take on operational or business problems when needed. Rather than looking at the task in front of you, you try to solve the broader problem. You have experience in high stakes situations with significant policy, legal and media implications. This role reports to our Head of Labor & Employment.

This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will:

Handle employment law-related matters for OpenAI, from day-to-day counseling to strategic advice on longer-term initiatives.

Build our employment approach to international expansion.

Partner with our HR and Recruiting teams in devising strategies to attract, retain, and develop talent, including complex or high-value hires.

Partner with our Legal and Finance teams to help with employee equity matters.

Partner with our Security teams to develop and maintain standards to ensure the integrity and security of our staff.

Monitor global employment regulatory, legislative, and governmental developments.

You’ll thrive in this role if you have:

6+ years of combined legal experience at a recognized law firm and technology company.

Diverse experience in employment counseling, including policy development, internal investigations, workforce risk management, and employee privacy.

Managed employment litigation.

Experience with international workforces and expansion, including advising on AOR/EOR structures and employment support of local subsidiaries.

A desire to build and a strong sense of ownership.

A sincere interest in fulfilling OpenAI’s mission to create technologies that benefit humanity.

About the Interview Process

We expect to accept applications through February 9, with interviews and onboarding occurring by early March. The interview process for this role may include a written assessment and virtual or in-person meetings with our team.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits. Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year) Annual Salary Range $250,000 — $250,000 USD