About the Team
OpenAI’s mission is to ensure that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We believe that achieving our goal requires effective engagement with public policy stakeholders and the broader community impacted by AI. Accordingly, our Global Affairs team builds authentic, collaborative relationships with public officials and the broader AI policy community to inform and support our shared work in these domains. We ensure that insights from policymakers, practitioners and experts inform our work and - in collaboration with our colleagues and external stakeholders - seek to further regulation, industry standards, and safe and beneficial development of AI tools.
About the Role
As the Elections Lead on the Global Affairs team, you will help support OpenAI’s commitment to security and integrity for democratic elections, including shaping usage policies for our cutting-edge generative AI tools, investments in expertise and dialogue around these issues, and promotion of industry-wide best practices and thoughtful regulation. We are actively engaged in this work, and we're seeking an individual who can maintain and advance our ongoing efforts in this space. You will work closely with experts at OpenAI – including our trust & safety/integrity and policy research teams – and outside of the company to support stakeholder engagement and problem solving, as well as supporting OpenAI leadership in meetings, briefings, hearings and other engagements related to U.S. and international elections.
OpenAI releases industry-leading research and tools. You will face new challenges as the impact of cutting edge generative AI technologies on democratic processes continues to be explored and as the needs of the organization evolve. Day-to-day work may encompass anything from helping to shape strategic initiatives and policy documents to scoping and organizing events, to preparing our leaders for engagements with government officials or representing OpenAI in private and public forums.
We are looking for a self-directed and creative individual with significant elections-related experience, including in government, civil society and/or the private sector. We seek an individual with a sophisticated understanding of AI-related regulatory issues and processes, as well as the foundational principles and practices of democratic elections in the United States and globally. Technical skills relating to generative AI models are highly desirable.
This role may be based in San Francisco, CA and may require frequent travel to participate in meetings and events with key stakeholders. We offer relocation assistance to new employees.
You should thrive in this role if you:
We're looking for a blend of:
About OpenAI
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.
At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.
Compensation, Benefits and Perks
The annual salary range for this role is $180,000 – $230,000. Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.
We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status. Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.
