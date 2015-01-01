Careers

Director of Partner Management, Global System Integrators

San Francisco, California, United States — Go To Market

About the Team

The Revenue partnerships team is responsible for building a global, best in class, partner ecosystem that makes our customers successful, supports the company's mission of reaching AGI, and impacts the revenue growth.

About the Role

We are seeking a seasoned Director of Partner Management to spearhead our partnerships with Global Systems Integrators (GSIs). This pivotal role is instrumental in crafting and nurturing mutually beneficial relationships with GSIs, aligning their capabilities with our technology solutions to drive market penetration and revenue growth on a global scale.

This role can be based in San Francisco, CA or remote. If employees are within commuting distance to HQ or a regional office,  you will be required to be in the office Monday through Wednesday, with the option of working from home on Thursday and Friday. If employees are not within commuting distance from HQ or a regional office, employees may be required to be in HQ for a period of time every month..

Responsibilities

  • Develop and implement a comprehensive partner management strategy aimed at fostering strong relationships with GSIs and accelerating market reach and revenue growth.
  • Act as the primary liaison between OpenAI and GSIs, ensuring a seamless communication and collaboration framework.
  • Oversee the recruitment, onboarding, training, and ongoing management of GSIs to ensure they are well-equipped to represent and deliver OAI’s solutions effectively.
  • Work closely with the GSIs to develop joint go-to-market strategies, co-marketing initiatives, sales enablement programs and industry solutions 
  • Drive the negotiation and management of partnership agreements, ensuring they are mutually beneficial, compliant with legal standards, and align with OenAI's strategic objectives.
  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams including sales, marketing, product development, and legal to ensure a cohesive approach towards GSIs partnership success.
  • Establish and maintain a robust performance metrics and evaluation system to continuously monitor, analyze, and optimize the performance of GSIs partnerships.
  • Engage with key stakeholders within GSIs to understand their needs, challenges, and feedback to enhance the partnership value proposition.
  • Conduct regular business reviews with GSIs to ensure alignment on goals, performance metrics, and strategic initiatives.
  • Stay abreast of industry trends, competitor strategies, and market dynamics to ensure OpenAI maintains a competitive edge in partnering with GSIs.

You might thrive in this role if you

  • Bachelor’s degree in Business, Marketing, or a related field; Master’s degree or equivalent experience preferred.
  • Minimum of 10 years of experience in partner management, business development, or a related field within the technology sector, with a significant focus on managing relationships with GSIs.
  • Proven track record of building and nurturing high-impact partnerships with GSIs that have led to significant market growth and revenue generation.
  • Exceptional communication, negotiation, and relationship-building skills.
  • Strong analytical and strategic thinking abilities with a data-driven approach to decision-making.
  • Proficient in using CRM software and other relevant tools for managing partner relationships and analyzing performance.
  • Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, high-growth, and collaborative environment.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

  • Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family
  • Mental health and wellness support
  • 401(k) plan with 4% matching
  • Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year
  • Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support
  • Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)
Annual Salary Range
$290,000$350,000 USD

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity. 

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status. 

For US Based Candidates: Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

