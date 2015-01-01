About the Team

The Revenue partnerships team is responsible for building a global, best in class, partner ecosystem that makes our customers successful, supports the company's mission of reaching AGI, and impacts the revenue growth.

About the Role

We are seeking a seasoned Director of Partner Management to spearhead our partnerships with Global Systems Integrators (GSIs). This pivotal role is instrumental in crafting and nurturing mutually beneficial relationships with GSIs, aligning their capabilities with our technology solutions to drive market penetration and revenue growth on a global scale.

This role can be based in San Francisco, CA or remote. If employees are within commuting distance to HQ or a regional office, you will be required to be in the office Monday through Wednesday, with the option of working from home on Thursday and Friday. If employees are not within commuting distance from HQ or a regional office, employees may be required to be in HQ for a period of time every month..

Responsibilities

Develop and implement a comprehensive partner management strategy aimed at fostering strong relationships with GSIs and accelerating market reach and revenue growth.

Act as the primary liaison between OpenAI and GSIs, ensuring a seamless communication and collaboration framework.

Oversee the recruitment, onboarding, training, and ongoing management of GSIs to ensure they are well-equipped to represent and deliver OAI’s solutions effectively.

Work closely with the GSIs to develop joint go-to-market strategies, co-marketing initiatives, sales enablement programs and industry solutions

Drive the negotiation and management of partnership agreements, ensuring they are mutually beneficial, compliant with legal standards, and align with OenAI's strategic objectives.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams including sales, marketing, product development, and legal to ensure a cohesive approach towards GSIs partnership success.

Establish and maintain a robust performance metrics and evaluation system to continuously monitor, analyze, and optimize the performance of GSIs partnerships.

Engage with key stakeholders within GSIs to understand their needs, challenges, and feedback to enhance the partnership value proposition.

Conduct regular business reviews with GSIs to ensure alignment on goals, performance metrics, and strategic initiatives.

Stay abreast of industry trends, competitor strategies, and market dynamics to ensure OpenAI maintains a competitive edge in partnering with GSIs.

You might thrive in this role if you

Bachelor’s degree in Business, Marketing, or a related field; Master’s degree or equivalent experience preferred.

Minimum of 10 years of experience in partner management, business development, or a related field within the technology sector, with a significant focus on managing relationships with GSIs.

Proven track record of building and nurturing high-impact partnerships with GSIs that have led to significant market growth and revenue generation.

Exceptional communication, negotiation, and relationship-building skills.

Strong analytical and strategic thinking abilities with a data-driven approach to decision-making.

Proficient in using CRM software and other relevant tools for managing partner relationships and analyzing performance.

Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, high-growth, and collaborative environment.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits. Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year) Annual Salary Range $290,000 — $350,000 USD