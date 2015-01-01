About the Team
OpenAI’s mission is to build safe artificial general intelligence (AGI) which benefits all of humanity. This long-term undertaking brings the world’s best scientists, engineers, and business professionals together under one organization to accomplish this.
We're building the most advanced AI models and platforms, making it easy for developers and customers to benefit from AI via the OpenAI API and ChatGPT. Our API also provides developers access to Codex – a model that translates natural language into code – and we partnered with GitHub to create an AI pair programmer, Copilot. We're working to bring other research efforts into the API such as DALL-E 2 (our text to image generator) and CLIP (our state-of-the-art image classifier).
OpenAI Finance is responsible for ensuring the organization is set up for success in pursuit of its mission. The Assistant Controller works cross-functionally with senior leadership to provide financial insight and analysis to support strategic decision making, keeps the company compliant, and is a financial linchpin for the organization.
About the Role
We’re looking for an Assistant Controller who will lead OpenAI’s core accounting and financial operations functions. You will oversee monthly close, internal and external reporting, audits, systems, and policies. This role requires deep technical expertise and the ability to solve complex problems across diverse subject areas.
This strategic, yet hands-on role, will report to the Controller and work closely with the VP Finance, cross-functional executives, and key external partners. You will be a key player in driving the financial success of the organization by building – and sustaining – a world-class finance team.
This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.
In this role, you will:
We’re looking for a blend of:
You might thrive in this role if:
Compensation, Benefits and Perks
Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.
About OpenAI
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.
