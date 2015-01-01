About the team

The Success team is responsible for ensuring developers and enterprises are successful in building scalable production applications with the OpenAI API platform. We guide and support customers to achieve maximum benefits, value, and adoption from deploying our highly-capable models. OpenAI's customers represent a range of diverse backgrounds and maturity, from early-stage startups to established global enterprises.

About the role

We are looking for an experienced and community-oriented individual to take on the role of Developer Engagement Specialist (3-month contract) in the Slack community with Y-Combinator (YC) founders building with OpenAI. In this role, you will be directly engaging with YC founders and developers, addressing technical queries, and nurturing a vibrant community. Your proactive sharing of updates, best practices, and insightful resources will contribute significantly to the communal knowledge pool, fostering a culture of shared learning and engagement. This role presents a unique opportunity to interface with a diverse array of entrepreneurial projects, contribute to their technical success, and further hone your problem-solving and community engagement skills amidst a vibrant and innovative ecosystem.

In this role, you will:



Engage actively on the YC Slack Channels, providing timely and accurate technical troubleshooting support to YC founders and developers, enhancing their experience with our platform and support.

Proactively share latest updates, best practices, and curated resources to empower the community, stimulate discussions, and foster a culture of continuous learning.

Collaborate closely with our internal product and GTM teams, gathering and channeling feedback from the YC community to inform product improvements and the roadmap.

Develop and maintain a repository of community-driven content, like FAQs, guides, and cookbooks, to foster self-service and communal learning.

Build and nurture relationships with key community members, identifying opportunities for deeper engagement, collaboration, and advocacy.

Design and conduct virtual events, workshops, and Q&A sessions to foster a stronger connection between OpenAI and the YC community.

Capture and analyze community engagement metrics to measure the effectiveness of our initiatives, iterating and optimizing for better outcomes.

You’ll thrive in this role if you have:

A strong technical background, with the ability to understand and address technical inquiries accurately and efficiently.

Previous experience in community management, developer relations, or a similar role.

Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal.

A proactive, empathetic, and problem-solving mindset.

An ability to work independently, prioritize effectively, and manage a variety of tasks simultaneously.

Passion for fostering a vibrant and supportive community.

Familiarity with the YC/founder ecosystem is a plus.

Compensation

This is a 3-month contract position with potential for extension, the hourly rate is $117.79 per hour

