Careers

Deal Desk Manager

San Francisco HQ or New York City — Go To Market

About the team

OpenAI’s mission is to build safe artificial general intelligence (AGI) which benefits all of humanity. This long-term undertaking brings the world’s best scientists, engineers, and business professionals into one lab together to accomplish this.

In pursuit of this mission, our Revenue Operations team is responsible for equipping and enabling the Go To Market (GTM) as they seek to help customers learn how to leverage and deploy our highly capable AI products across their business. The team is made of Sales, Solutions, Customer Success, Support, Marketing, and Partnership professionals that work together to create valuable solutions that will help bring AI to as many users as possible.

About the role

Our GTM team has a unique mission to help customers understand the deep impact that highly capable AI models can bring to their business and users. We are seeking a dynamic and experienced Deal Desk Manager to assume ownership of the tooling and processes supporting our CPQ and Order Execution practice in GTM. 

The individual in this role will be tasked with assessing and meeting the needs of our GTM stakeholders as it relates to our day to day order execution in Salesforce and other relevant tooling (i.e. CPQ, E-Sign, etc).

You will be a key player in building the foundational infrastructure to enable a world class GTM organization that helps customers evolve their industries with AI. You’ll work cross-functionally with sales, finance, and legal teams to define and implement a scalable and repeatable user experience for our GTM stakeholders as they go about their day to day order execution and deal management workflows.

In this role, you'll:

  • Be responsible for the evaluation, implementation and ongoing maintenance of a CPQ solution to be used by the global B2B sales teams at OpenAI.
  • Partner with GTM leadership to ensure that their teams are sufficiently supported on their daily use of the CPQ solution and other related order execution processes.
  • Collaborate with Finance and Legal to ensure that all requisite approvals and related processes are upheld with the utmost rigor.
  • Become the subject matter expert and internal authority for Deal Desk related processes on behalf of the GTM organization at OpenAI.

You might thrive in this role if you have: 

  • Experience in the Deal Desk function at an enterprise SaaS company, consumption based company, or scaling B2B tech company
  • Salesforce Administrator and/or Advanced Administrator certification(s)
  • Salesforce CPQ certification and or expert knowledge in similar systems
  • International Experience: OpenAI operates globally, therefore experience working in international markets or a good understanding of global business practices can be a plus
  • Prior experience or familiarity in the AI industry

 

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

  • Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family
  • Mental health and wellness support
  • 401(k) plan with 50% matching
  • Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year
  • Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support
  • Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)
Annual Salary Range
$180,500$228,000 USD

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity. 

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status. 

