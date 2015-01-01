About the team

OpenAI’s mission is to build safe artificial general intelligence (AGI) which benefits all of humanity. This long-term undertaking brings the world’s best scientists, engineers, and business professionals into one lab together to accomplish this.

In pursuit of this mission, our Go To Market (GTM) team is responsible for helping customers learn how to leverage and deploy our highly capable AI products across their business. The team is made of Sales, Solutions, Support, Marketing, and Partnership professionals that work together to create valuable solutions that will help bring AI to as many users as possible.

About the Role

As an early member of our Data Scientist team within the Go-To-Market (GTM) organization, you will help build a data-driven culture around insight generation, decision making, and strategy at OpenAI. You should expect to work on a wide range of projects like defining north-star metrics, designing tests, and establishing source-of-truth dashboards that the GTM team can use to answer their own questions. Most importantly, you should expect to be a core member of the GTM team, helping to bring our technology to a wide range of customers and supporting our self serve and sales led motions.

This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will:

Become an expert in OAI’s data and systems. Through partnership with Data Eng, Finance and other business teams, you should be able to self-serve all the underlying data for our business and derive insights from them.

Embed with the GTM team as a trusted partner, uncovering new ways to improve the business and drive growth

Establish a data-driven culture by driving the definition, tracking, and operationalizing of metrics

Develop and socialize dashboards, reports, and other ways of enabling the team and company to answer product data questions in a self-serve way

Manage cross-functional data science projects about revenue, pricing, usage, and other topics core to the business.

Partner with other data scientists across the company to share knowledge and continually synthesizing learnings across the organization

You might thrive in this role if you:

6+ years of experience in a Data Science role at a dynamic and outcome-driven organization, ideally supporting finance organizations

Ability to write complex, efficient, and eloquent SQL queries to extract data and use Python to process data

Proficiency in business intelligence tools like Mode, Excel, Tableau, Looker, etc.

Experience with very large data sets

Experience working with sales, customer success, support or other go-to-market teams

Excellent communication skills and “story telling” ability when presenting data insights

Best-in-class attention to detail and unwavering commitment to accuracy

Core statistics knowledge and ability to inform experiment design

Proven record of presenting insights to leadership and driving decisions

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.