Data Scientist - Economic Impacts, Policy Research

San Francisco, California, United States — Policy Research

About the Role

This role will work closely with the Strategy Org and report directly to the Economic Impacts Lead. You will take a lead role in building visibility into what impacts AI is having in the world today and developing tools to forecast future impacts. This will require a unique blend of designing A/B tests and experiments, building evals, and collaborating with partners. 

As a member of our team, you will:

  • Embed with partners to set-up and carry-out experiments.
  • Define and interpret A/B tests that help answer critical questions about the impact of model and UX changes to our product.
  • Develop and socialize dashboards, reports, and other ways of enabling the team and company to answer policy- and impact-relevant.
  • Create tools to make our data and findings more accessible for external stakeholders.
  • Turn insights from teams across OpenAI into evaluation tools for our systems moving forward.
  • Run campaigns to collect and validate findings with external stakeholders.

We're looking for a blend of:

  • 5+ years experience in a quantitative role navigating highly ambiguous environments, ideally as a data scientist or research economist
  • Proposed, designed, and run rigorous experiments with clear insights utilizing SQL and Python
  • Demonstrated prior experience in NLP, large language models, or generative AI
  • Experience validating quantitative insights with qualitative methods (e.g. surveys, UXR)
  • Experience in government or policy-adjacent worlds a plus

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

  • Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family
  • Mental health and wellness support
  • 401(k) plan with 4% matching
  • Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year
  • Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support
  • Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)
Annual Salary Range
$245,000$310,000 USD

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity. 

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status. 

For US Based Candidates: Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

