About the Role

This role will work closely with the Strategy Org and report directly to the Economic Impacts Lead. You will take a lead role in building visibility into what impacts AI is having in the world today and developing tools to forecast future impacts. This will require a unique blend of designing A/B tests and experiments, building evals, and collaborating with partners.

As a member of our team, you will:

Embed with partners to set-up and carry-out experiments.

Define and interpret A/B tests that help answer critical questions about the impact of model and UX changes to our product.

Develop and socialize dashboards, reports, and other ways of enabling the team and company to answer policy- and impact-relevant.

Create tools to make our data and findings more accessible for external stakeholders.

Turn insights from teams across OpenAI into evaluation tools for our systems moving forward.

Run campaigns to collect and validate findings with external stakeholders.





We're looking for a blend of:

5+ years experience in a quantitative role navigating highly ambiguous environments, ideally as a data scientist or research economist

Proposed, designed, and run rigorous experiments with clear insights utilizing SQL and Python

Demonstrated prior experience in NLP, large language models, or generative AI

Experience validating quantitative insights with qualitative methods (e.g. surveys, UXR)

Experience in government or policy-adjacent worlds a plus

Compensation, Benefits and Perks Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits. Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year) Annual Salary Range $245,000 — $310,000 USD