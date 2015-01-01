About the Team

The Success team is responsible for the customer experience on both the OpenAI API platform as well as the ChatGPT business product, ensuring developers and enterprises maximize benefit, value, and adoption from our highly-capable models. OpenAI's customers represent a range of diverse backgrounds and maturity, from early-stage startups to established global enterprises.

About the Role

We are looking for a founding Customer Success Manager to collaborate directly with our first ChatGPT business product customers. You are crucial to the success of these early adopters and will be instrumental in bringing this new product to market, ultimately responsible for understanding our customer’s needs, delivering an excellent experience, and scaling the offering long-term. You will collaborate closely with the Sales, Product, and Engineering teams, and will report to the Head of Success.

This role is based in our Dublin, Ireland office. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will:

Deliver an exceptional customer experience.

Develop and nurture strong customer relationships to understand their business goals and needs.

Implement and run user training and enablement sessions with a “train the trainer” model to enable scale.

Create and implement customer success plans that outline goals, potential challenges, KPIs, and timelines.

Codify best practices, guides, and FAQs based on interactions with customers.

Gather and relay customer feedback to internal stakeholders, and identify themes across customers to incorporate into product planning.

Collaborate closely with the Sales team to ensure seamless handoff between pre- and post-sale.

You might thrive in this role if you:

Have 7+ years of experience in a customer success (or similar) role, managing relationships with large, global, and complex organizations, preferably working with a technical enterprise product.

Have a solid track record of delivering and scaling an exceptional customer experience.

Possess exceptional presentation and communication skills, particularly when engaging with executives and leaders.

Can proactively identify pain points in the product and with our customers.

Have a humble attitude, an eagerness to help others, and a desire to pick up whatever knowledge you're missing to make both your team and our customers succeed.

Operate with high horsepower, have strong problem-solving skills, are adept at frequent context switching, effectively manage working on multiple projects at once with expansive ownership, and ruthlessly prioritize.

Are personally committed to fostering the safe and ethical evolution of AI.

This is a position with OpenAI Ireland Ltd., which controls the hiring and management of this position. Total compensation includes an annual salary, generous equity and benefits.

Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

PRSA plan with 6% employer matching

Unlimited time off

Annual learning & development stipend (€1,400 per year)