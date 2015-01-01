Create a job description using our standard template.

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

About the Team

OpenAI’s mission is to ensure that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity.

The Communications team at OpenAI is a group of seasoned professionals in PR/media relations, public policy, employee communications, community and audience development, design and other external-facing functions. We work to educate reporters, policymakers, researchers, developers, customers and the general public about OpenAI, our values and our technology.

About the Role

We’re looking for a Creator Community Specialist who is passionate about educating others, with a deep care for and understanding of connecting with underrepresented communities.

People come to work at OpenAI because they think developing and deploying AI safely is the most important work to be done in our lifetime.

The community engagement team is focused on helping people understand our technology and on creating crucial feedback pathways so that people around the world help shape the technologies that will impact their lives. We’re looking for someone who can align OpenAI’s technology with the diverse needs of the writing community by being a thoughtful leader, offering education about and advocating for our tools, approach, and value.

This role is based in Los Angeles or in San Francisco.

In this role, you will:

Develop a roadmap and strategy for establishing fruitful relations and critical feedback loops with creators. We will first focus on YouTube, but expect to expand this work to Instagram and TikTok over time.

Nurture and support advocates within the creator community who resonate with OpenAI’s mission, are enthusiastic about OpenAI tools.

Lead specialized workshops and training sessions to familiarize the creator community with OpenAI’s tools, encouraging their proficient use and exploration of unique applications. Create and execute events where creators can interact, learn, and share their experiences with OpenAI tools.

Collaborate with OpenAI product development teams to test creative applications and use cases for new products and technology. Provide input and critical feedback that would reflect the needs and/or goals of the creator community.

Act as an ambassador for OpenAI within the creator community, defining the strategy for and serve as a representative for the organization at industry events, panels, and forums.

Develop engaging and educational materials to effectively convey the benefits and possibilities of OpenAI’s tools to the creator community.

You might thrive in this role if you:

Have experience as a creator, with a strong understanding of needs in that community and a deep curiosity about innovations and tools to fuel creativity and storytelling.

Are fascinated with emerging platforms and new developments in the creator landscape.

Have exceptional communication skills and can distill complex technological concepts into clear and engaging content.

Have passion for developing educational resources, conducting training sessions, and building community relationships.

Appreciate a collaborative workplace and enjoy working across teams and departments with colleagues from different backgrounds and areas of expertise.

Are comfortable working in a nimble environment and can adapt to changing priorities and technologies. You are resourceful and can find creative solutions to challenges.

Believe in the importance of transparency and authenticity in communication.

Benefits and Perks

Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or other legally protected statuses. Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

OpenAI US Applicant Privacy Policy

