About the Team

OpenAI's Legal team plays a crucial role in furthering OpenAI's mission by tackling innovative, fundamental legal issues in AI. If you're passionate about doing significant and unique work as a technology lawyer, this team is for you. The team comprises legal professionals from diverse fields, including technology, privacy, IP, corporate, cybersecurity, employment, tax, regulatory, and litigation.

About the Role

OpenAI seeks an experienced counsel to support and lead on investigations and compliance matters, including cybersecurity and national security. This is a unique opportunity to be at the forefront of the AI field and to contribute to combating threats to the safe development and use of AI. This role will work closely with our Legal, Security, Policy, and Trust and Safety teams and report to our Associate General Counsel for Investigations and Security.

This role is based in our San Francisco, CA HQ or remotely in Washington, DC. Our HQ uses a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offers relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will be responsible for:

Leading or supporting internal investigations related to compliance matters.

Advising and working closely with internal and external stakeholders to protect OpenAI, its customers, and the public from security risks and platform abuse.

Engaging with internal stakeholders and outside counsel and providing the highest quality legal advice related to cybersecurity and national security compliance issues.

You might thrive in this role if you have:

8+ years of combined legal experience at fast-paced technology companies, technology-focused law firms, or relevant government agencies.

a strong sense of ownership, are inquisitive and enthusiastic about technology, enjoy being continually challenged, and can demonstrate sound judgment in ambiguous situations.

strong communication skills with the ability to convey complex legal principles clearly and concisely.

demonstrated ability to work collaboratively in a cross-functional environment.

a JD and license or qualification to practice in CA.

About the Interview Process

We expect to accept applications through February 2, with interviews and onboarding occurring by early March. The interview process for this role may include a written assessment and virtual or in-person meetings with our team.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits. Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year) Annual Salary Range $250,000 — $300,000 USD