About the Team

The Corporate Security team at OpenAI is dedicated to safeguarding our international operations and assets. We develop and implement comprehensive security strategies to protect our people, sites, assets, and intellectual property. We are committed to maintaining a secure environment that enables our team to focus on advancing artificial intelligence in a responsible manner, collaborating with global security leaders to establish, and uphold best practices and standards.

About the Role

We're seeking an International Corporate Security Leader to oversee and manage the security operations for our EMEA & APAC regions. This role requires a seasoned security professional with a deep understanding of global security challenges and the ability to develop and implement effective security strategies. The successful candidate will work closely with US-based security leaders, local office leads, and various stakeholders to ensure a cohesive and comprehensive security program that aligns with the company's culture and global requirements.

In This Role, You Will:

Security Program Integration: Collaborate with various US-based security leaders to establish and manage a comprehensive international security program, primarily focusing on physical security operations, while also encompassing protective intelligence, travel and event security, executive protection, risk management, training, and crisis management.

Operations Management: Oversee the day-to-day security operations of all international offices and facilities in the EMEA & APAC regions. Provide security expertise in the identification of overseas offices, support the establishment of those new offices, and collaborate with office leads to foster environments that align with the company's culture.

Physical Security: Proactively implement measures, policies, and procedures to safeguard people, sites, assets, infrastructure, and intellectual property, aligning with US policies and practices to establish global standards of operations.

Crisis Management: Coordinate with the resilience leader to implement and exercise robust crisis management plans and provide expert guidance and support during security incidents and crises.

Stakeholder Collaboration: Act as a trusted advisor on security, risk, and other related matters; collaborate closely with key stakeholders including senior management, HR, Global Affairs, IT, Law Enforcement, and Governmental agencies.

Security Awareness: Promote security culture across the company, coordinate and support security awareness programs and training sessions for employees.

Budget Management: Manage the security budget for the EMEA & APAC regions, ensuring optimal resource allocation and cost efficiency, while identifying and integrating key vendors into the overall security infrastructure.

You Might Thrive in This Role If You:

Have a minimum of 15 years of experience in senior law enforcement/military and/or a minimum of 10 years of experience in a senior management role within a corporate security environment.

Possess strong leadership and communication skills, with the ability to influence and collaborate effectively with stakeholders at all levels of the organization.

Have proven experience in developing and implementing comprehensive security programs across multiple regions.

Are knowledgeable about global security risks and have the ability to develop strategies to mitigate these risks.

Have experience managing cross-functional teams and working in a matrixed organizational structure.

Are willing to travel extensively within the EMEA & APAC regions as needed.

This position can be based in Dublin, Ireland or London, UK.

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

