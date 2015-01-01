About the Team

OpenAI’s mission is to build safe artificial general intelligence (AGI) which benefits all of humanity. This long-term undertaking brings the world’s best scientists, engineers, and business professionals together under one organization to accomplish this.

We're building the most advanced AI models and platforms, making it easy for developers and customers to benefit from AI via the OpenAI API and ChatGPT. Our API also provides developers access to Codex – a model that translates natural language into code – and we partnered with GitHub to create an AI pair programmer, Copilot. We're working to bring other research efforts into the API such as DALL-E 2 (our text to image generator) and CLIP (our state-of-the-art image classifier).

OpenAI Finance is responsible for ensuring the organization is set up for success in pursuit of its mission.

About the Role

We are looking for a Consolidations Accounting Manager who will manage accounting and internal financial reporting for OpenAI’s consolidated entities. This role will help us navigate OpenAI’s growing structure complexity and ensure we are integrating systems and best practices to ensure that financial results are presented with accuracy and efficiency.

This role will report to the Assistant Controller and will work closely with internal and external stakeholders. You will be a key player in shaping OpenAI’s close and contributing to a world class finance team. This role requires an individual with a technical understanding and experience with U.S. GAAP, Accounting ERP systems and the process of consolidating entities under GAAP, detailed knowledge of the accounting impact in the consolidations process and of intercompany accounting.

In this role, you will:

Manage the local to functional accounting analysis & recognition at each month, quarter and year end close. You will update, improve, and manage the determination and conclusions surrounding the functional currencies elected for entities and maintain all relevant memos

Manage the consolidations process and system close at month, quarter and year-end close. You will work with the Revenue, International and Corporate accounting teams and recognize all required consolidation entries. The manager will need to determine the proper consolidation of re-measurement entries, review of the cost center allocations and perform intercompany analysis over all global entities.

Coordinate with all relevant teams and manage the system close process in line with the Company’s close timelines for each reporting period.

Manage the structures and compliance with U.S. GAAP of the chart of accounts. You will review all new account requests, and partner with accounting leadership in determining the proper operations and U.S. GAAP application for new projects/ international expansion.

Serve as the key contract with the external auditors for year-end audits

Strengthen internal controls, enhance processes around the period- end timelines and related consolidations and reporting processes.

Support ad-hoc projects that arise during various system implementations relating to the consolidations and reporting function.

We’re looking for a blend of:

6+ years of progressive experience in accounting and operations at some combination of public companies, late-stage startups, and public accounting firms

Strong understanding of consolidations and intercompany accounting

Strong analytical skills and comfort with managing data in Excel and/or data visualization tools

Extensive technical experience in U.S. GAAP, Accounting ERP Systems and related reporting systems (Floqast, Workiva, etc.)

Exemplary interpersonal, verbal, and written communication skills

BA/BS in Accounting or Finance preferred

CPA or CA preferred

You might thrive in this role if:

You're an enthusiastic self-starter. You thrive in a fast-paced, ambiguous environment, and expect to lead multiple projects. You take ownership of your work and believe that a job not done well is a job not done.

You're a phenomenal teammate. You're a strong communicator who can explain complex topics with ease, in any format. You intuitively understand the importance of keeping everyone in the loop, and you take proactive measures to do so. You are fluent in translating concepts across teams to drive alignment and results.

You're excited about new challenges. You don't have the answers to every question up front, but the process of solving them invigorates you. Novel issues requiring multidimensional knowledge excite you.

You're a builder. You not only embrace the opportunity to have a direct impact on how a company operates, you revel in it. An organization relies on the quality of its foundation and your passion is building strong systems and processes from the ground up.

You're passionate about technology and artificial intelligence.

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

The annual salary range for this role is $130,000 – $180,000. Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status. Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

