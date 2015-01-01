About the Team

Like every team at OpenAI, the Marketing team contributes to our broader mission of ensuring responsible and widespread adoption of artificial intelligence. With that aim in mind, we are responsible for developing and executing strategies that drive awareness, engagement, and usage for OpenAI’s products and platform amongst our core audiences. We take a data-driven approach to understand our customers' needs and challenges, ensuring that their voices are reflected in product development and messaging. We then partner closely with product, engineering, developer relations, comms, and sales teams to create a cohesive customer experience across all our channels. Our focus extends beyond just promoting product features; we aim to provide valuable insights and resources that help our users make the most out of AI technologies.

About the Role

The Competitive Insights role involves working closely with our field functions and product teams to gather, analyze, and leverage competitive intelligence to empower the organization. You will be responsible for identifying market trends, leading deep-dives on new feature sets, understanding competitor strategies, and providing actionable insights that inform our product development, sales, and marketing efforts. This role will be hands-on to start, and requires a strategic thinker who can bridge the gap between data analysis, going deep with technical products, and generating actionable assets and materials. In a nutshell, you’ll ensure that our teams are well-equipped to compete effectively in the rapidly evolving AI landscape and cut through to signal from the (abundant) noise.

This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees. This role may support remote work for exceptional candidates.

In this role, you will:

Identify the right competitive set and emerging players and conduct comprehensive competitive analyses to identify key market trends, opportunities, and threats.

Work closely with product, sales, and marketing teams to inform and shape our product roadmap, sales, and marketing strategies. This entails getting creative beyond summarizing public websites—you’ll procure sandbox accounts, produce hands-on teardowns, and other deeper explorations.

Develop and maintain a competitive intelligence database, ensuring that our teams have access to the latest and most accurate information.

Collaborate with field teams to gather insights from customer interactions and market feedback, integrating this information into our competitive strategy.

Create and deliver presentations and reports that clearly communicate competitive insights and recommendations to both technical and non-technical stakeholders.

Pair with the field teams on a handful of strategic accounts to provide account-level competitive assistance.

Facilitate cross-functional workshops and brainstorming sessions to drive alignment and action based on competitive insights.

Support the development and execution of targeted marketing campaigns and initiatives that leverage our competitive advantages.

Continuously evaluate and improve our competitive intelligence processes and tools to ensure we remain agile and responsive to market changes.

You might thrive in this role if you:

Have 7+ years of experience in competitive intelligence, market research, or a similar strategic role for deeply technical SaaS or API products.

Are skilled in data analysis and have experience using tools and methodologies to gather and interpret competitive intelligence.

Have a proven track record of translating complex data into actionable insights and strategic recommendations.

Are a strong communicator, able to effectively articulate insights and recommendations to both technical and non-technical audiences.

Have experience collaborating with cross-functional teams, including product, sales, and marketing.

Are proactive, detail-oriented, and capable of managing multiple projects simultaneously in a fast-paced environment.

Share a passion for AI and its potential to transform industries and society.

