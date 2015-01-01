About the Team
Like every team at OpenAI, the Marketing team contributes to our broader mission of ensuring responsible and widespread adoption of artificial intelligence. With that aim in mind, we are responsible for developing and executing strategies that drive awareness, engagement, and usage for OpenAI’s products and platform amongst our core audiences. We take a data-driven approach to understand our customers' needs and challenges, ensuring that their voices are reflected in product development and messaging. We then partner closely with product, engineering, developer relations, comms, and sales teams to create a cohesive customer experience across all our channels. Our focus extends beyond just promoting product features; we aim to provide valuable insights and resources that help our users make the most out of AI technologies.
About the Role
The Competitive Insights role involves working closely with our field functions and product teams to gather, analyze, and leverage competitive intelligence to empower the organization. You will be responsible for identifying market trends, leading deep-dives on new feature sets, understanding competitor strategies, and providing actionable insights that inform our product development, sales, and marketing efforts. This role will be hands-on to start, and requires a strategic thinker who can bridge the gap between data analysis, going deep with technical products, and generating actionable assets and materials. In a nutshell, you’ll ensure that our teams are well-equipped to compete effectively in the rapidly evolving AI landscape and cut through to signal from the (abundant) noise.
This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees. This role may support remote work for exceptional candidates.
In this role, you will:
You might thrive in this role if you:
#LI-JF2
About OpenAI
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.
We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status.
For US Based Candidates: Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.
We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.
OpenAI Global Applicant Privacy Policy
At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.