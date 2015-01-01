About the Team

The ChatGPT team works across research, engineering, product, and design to bring OpenAI’s technology to the world.

We seek to learn from deployment and broadly distribute the benefits of AI, while ensuring that this powerful tool is used responsibly and safely. We aim to make our innovative tools globally accessible, transcending geographic, economic, or platform barriers. Our commitment is to facilitate the use of AI to enhance lives, fostered by rigorous insights into how people use our products.

About the Role

We are looking for an experienced Front End engineer to join our ChatGPT team. You’ll work in a deeply iterative, collaborative, fast-paced environment to bring our technology to millions of users around the world, and ensure it’s delivered with safety and reliability in mind. We value engineers who are self-starters, care deeply about the end user experience, and take pride in building products to solve customer needs.

In this role, you will:

Partner closely with research, product, and design to bring new features and research capabilities to the world

Design and build efficient and reusable front-end systems that drive complex web applications

Plan and deploy front end infrastructure necessary to build, test, and deploy our products

Create a diverse and inclusive culture that makes all feel welcome while enabling radical candor and the challenging of group think

You might thrive in this role if you:

Have experience building production web apps at scale using TypeScript, React and other web technologies

Are comfortable building complex applications and systems from the ground up, with limited development infrastructure available to you

Have a voracious and intrinsic desire to learn and fill in missing skills. An equally strong talent for sharing that information clearly and concisely with others

Are comfortable with ambiguity and rapidly changing conditions. You view changes as an opportunity to add structure and order when necessary

Experience w/ accessibility is a plus, but not required

Compensation, Benefits and Perks Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits. Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 50% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year) Annual Salary Range $245,000 — $385,000 USD