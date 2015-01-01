About the Team

OpenAI’s mission is to build safe artificial general intelligence (AGI) which benefits all of humanity. This long-term undertaking brings the world’s best scientists, engineers, and business professionals into one lab together to accomplish this.

In pursuit of this mission, our Recruiting team is responsible for finding, assessing, and hiring exceptional talent across various fields and specialties. The team acts as consultative partners to our leaders across the organization, from technical managers up to our CEO, Sam Altman. We’re an established, collaborative team with a balance of structure, process, and ambitious problems to solve for.

About the role

This role is based in our San Francisco HQ office, but could be open to remote for exceptional candidates.

Our ideal business recruiter is a problem-solver, a people connector, and a relationship-builder with a background of success in scaling teams thoughtfully in partnership with hiring managers. You'll develop, iterate on, and own recruiting systems and processes from end-to-end; source, pitch, screen, and close candidates; and partner closely with hiring managers across the organization. There is a significant impact opportunity available on our recruiting team for someone who has full cycle experience for Corporate Security and Workplace Operations.

This is a contingent position, and the pay for this role is $91.35/hour, up to 40 hours per week, and benefits will be available including health insurance and time off. We are targeting to onboard in February 2024 for a 3-6 month contract.

In this role, you will:

Own full cycle recruiting, attracting top talent for high-impact roles for OpenAI through a variety of creative channels

Partner with hiring managers to build and improve recruiting processes and develop sourcing strategies for each of your roles

Act as the primary touchpoint for your candidates from source to close

Ensure a positive end-to-end interview experience for all candidates

Equally prioritize speed and care when responding to candidates

Our ideal candidates will have:

Experience recruiting for operations and corporate security roles.

Demonstrable success in hiring top talent at a premier tech company and/or high growth startup

Track record of delivering healthy candidate volume across a wide variety of roles simultaneously, while maintaining a high degree of responsiveness and care to each stakeholder and candidate in process

You might thrive in this role if you:

Are deeply interested in technology and artificial intelligence, and their potential for positive impact on humanity

Passionate about building and growing relationships

Connect and relate to a wide range of people, personalities, and values

Care deeply about building a diverse recruiting pipeline and inclusive work environment

Have a history of balancing a high volume of open roles with ease

Learn quickly and adapt well to a constantly evolving environment with shifting priorities