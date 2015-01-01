About the Team

Business Operations guides some of our largest investment areas and solves mission critical business problems with a direct impact on research, product, and the success of OpenAI. This small, fast-moving team structures ambiguity, sets strategy, aligns stakeholders, drives operational execution, builds external partnerships, and ensures highly ambitious goals are achieved.

About the Role

Data is a key lever for OpenAI. We are committed to building a healthy ecosystem of mutually beneficial relationships with content and data partners. As the Business Operations Lead focusing on data, you will be responsible for shaping and executing data strategy in a given area, sourcing and building external data partnerships, often with high-profile organizations and senior executives, and running operations. This is a highly cross-functional role, working directly with research, engineering, product, go-to-market, legal, finance and others. This role requires a genuine empathy for and rapid understanding of our partners’ businesses and an ability to communicate how our products create value for them.

In this role, you will own:

Strategy & Analysis: Understand our research and product teams’ needs, conduct analyses, and shape the strategy for a given area

Alignment & Execution: Synthesize recommendations, align with leadership, set ambitious but achievable goals, and own end-to-end execution

Partnerships: Drive the entire partnership lifecycle, from sourcing key partners, to leading negotiations, and nurturing these partnerships after closing, continually fostering trust with high-profile partners and executives

Investment Modeling & Recommendations: Financially assess investments, build models, and make thoughtful recommendations

Influence business direction: Collaborate directly with research, product and leadership on key issues related to data and our partner ecosystem

You might thrive in this role if you have:

7+ years of experience across business operations, venture capital, private / growth equity, private credit, investment banking, consulting, strategic finance, corporate development, strategy & operations, and/or business development

Experience winning over business partners and building thriving relationships

Demonstrated track record of thoughtful investment decisions

Experience driving operational outcomes under ambitious deadlines

Exceptionally strong relationship building, business judgment, and communication skills

Understanding of OpenAI’s technology and how it creates value for partners

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent practical experience

Compensation, Benefits and Perks Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits. Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 50% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year) Annual Salary Range $210,000 — $265,000 USD