OpenAI's Review and Training Platform is one of three major pillars in building our AI models that align with our mission, namely developing safe and universally beneficial AGI. With OpenAI being extremely high-profile, it’s imperative that we ensure the data we gather and maintain is secure. The team provides RLHF and evals across the OpenAI organization and has critical security needs. Projects like ChatGPT, plugins, browsing, code interpreter, GPT-V and others are aligned with human intent gathered by data, both human and synthetic. With the help of comprehensive human insights represented as labels, we develop AI systems that are aligned with human interests.

Our team designs, deploys and serves the infrastructure publicly necessary to generate data at scale from a variety of sources and is responsible for the ML operations, data management tooling, quality and eval systems, model experimentation and insights tools that are leveraged to improve overall AI models. We use data from AI trainers to power alignment with the instruction following models and to train AI to leverage web browsing when answering questions. We harness high quality data from synthetic and human experts across a variety of domains and leverage OpenAI ML models to supercharge the data collection and quality process.

Innovate on Detection and Response infrastructure for our Core Data Systems

Build tools for managing the lifecycle of detection/threat rules

Develop, measure, and tune threat response heuristics to ensure our critical business doesn’t leak to external third-parties..

Automate manual response processes .

Ensuring visibility and control of OpenAI’s endpoint fleet (macOS, Windows)

Driving improvements across identity access and management (IAM), device management, productivity software, and our use of public cloud environments (e.g. AWS, Microsoft Azure).

Collaborate closely with product managers, researchers, and the rest of our engineering team to create new products around emerging research capabilities and unsolved customer needs

Iterate rapidly to publicly launch services for external usage/consumption while guaranteeing the security, performance, observability, and reliability of our systems.

Experience in Security or a Security-adjacent field. We are open to junior, mid-level and senior candidates as we are recruiting multiple Security Engineers to join the team.

Have meaningful experience with building (and rebuilding) production systems with security in-mind to deliver new product capabilities and to handle increasing scale

Have a humble attitude, an eagerness to help your colleagues, and a desire to do whatever it takes to make the team succeed

Experience with Microsoft Azure and/or cloud infrastructure platforms

Knowledge of modern adversary tactics, techniques, and procedures.

Proficiency with a scripting language (e.g. Python, Bash, PowerShell, or similar).

Own problems end-to-end, and are willing to pick up whatever knowledge you're missing to get the job done

Build tools to accelerate your own (and your teammates’) workflows, but only when off-the-shelf solutions won’t do

Are interested in and thoughtful about the impacts of AI technology (see our Charter for examples of our goals) and care deeply about the impact of ML models on people's lives; how to maximize the benefits and mitigate the possible harms.

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

The annual salary range for this role is $230,000 - $370,000. Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)

