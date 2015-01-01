San Francisco, California, United States — Human Data
About the Team
OpenAI's Review and Training Platform is one of three major pillars in building our AI models that align with our mission, namely developing safe and universally beneficial AGI. With OpenAI being extremely high-profile, it’s imperative that we ensure the data we gather and maintain is secure. The team provides RLHF and evals across the OpenAI organization and has critical security needs. Projects like ChatGPT, plugins, browsing, code interpreter, GPT-V and others are aligned with human intent gathered by data, both human and synthetic. With the help of comprehensive human insights represented as labels, we develop AI systems that are aligned with human interests.
Our team designs, deploys and serves the infrastructure publicly necessary to generate data at scale from a variety of sources and is responsible for the ML operations, data management tooling, quality and eval systems, model experimentation and insights tools that are leveraged to improve overall AI models. We use data from AI trainers to power alignment with the instruction following models and to train AI to leverage web browsing when answering questions. We harness high quality data from synthetic and human experts across a variety of domains and leverage OpenAI ML models to supercharge the data collection and quality process.
About the Role
In this role, you will:
You might thrive in this role if you:
About OpenAI
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.
At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.
Compensation, Benefits and Perks
The annual salary range for this role is $230,000 - $370,000. Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.
We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status. Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.
We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.
OpenAI US Applicant Privacy Policy
Compensation, Benefits and Perks
Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.