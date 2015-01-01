London — Human Data
About the Team
OpenAI's Evals & Understanding Team is responsible for evaluating OpenAI’s models based on performance and safety. The team provides metrics and eval frameworks to allow researchers to understand the safety, efficacy, and performance of models as they’re developed. Products like ChatGPT, Dall-E, plugins, browsing, code interpreter, GPT-V rely on both human and synthetic data, as well as model-based experimentation to evaluate success.
Our team builds and deploys the products and experiences necessary to evaluate, debug, and understand our models scale with data from a variety of sources and builds the ML operations, data management tooling, quality and eval systems, model experimentation and insights tools that are leveraged to improve overall AI models.
About the Role
In this role, you will:
You might thrive in this role if you:
About OpenAI
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.
At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.
Compensation, Benefits and Perks
This is a position with OpenAI UK Ltd., which controls the hiring and management of this position.
Total compensation includes competitive salary, generous equity and benefits.
OpenAI is committed to promoting equal opportunities in employment. You and any job applicants will receive equal treatment regardless of age, disability, gender reassignment, marital or civil partner status, pregnancy or maternity, race, colour, nationality, ethnic or national origin, religion or belief, sex or sexual orientation, or any other legally protected status.
We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.