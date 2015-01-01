London — Human Data
OpenAI's Core Data Systems ensures OpenAI gets access to timely, reliable and high quality data in order to train the AI models that align with our mission, namely developing safe and universally beneficial AGI. The team provides the data infrastructure for the OpenAI research organization. Projects like ChatGPT, plugins, browsing, code interpreter, GPT-V and others are aligned with human intent gathered by data, both human and synthetic. The volume of data in order to train our models has grown exponentially as we develop AI systems that are aligned with human interests.
Our team designs, deploys and maintains the data infra necessary to train and process high quality data at scale from a variety of sources and is responsible for the ML data management, and tooling that are leveraged to improve overall AI models. We use data from AI trainers to power alignment with the instruction following models and to train AI to leverage web browsing when answering questions. We harness high quality data from synthetic and human experts across a variety of domains and leverage OpenAI ML models to supercharge the data collection and quality process.
About OpenAI
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.
At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.
