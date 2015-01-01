About the team

OpenAI’s Legal team plays an indispensable role in advancing OpenAI's mission by navigating futuristic, foundational legal issues in AI. This is the team for you if you care deeply about doing meaningful and novel work as a technology lawyer. The team is composed of various backgrounds, including technology, venture capital, M&A, employment, and tax law.

About the role

We seek an Associate General Counsel, Litigation to lead litigation, dispute resolution, and certain regulatory matters related to our business.

This role is based in our San Francisco HQ, and we offer financial assistance to new employees relocating for this role. We work together in office using a hybrid schedule of 3 days in office.

In this role, you will:

Provide legal advice and counsel on a wide range of litigation and regulatory matters, including commercial disputes, intellectual property litigation, and regulatory enforcement actions.

Manage and oversee outside counsel in all aspects of litigation, including discovery, motion practice, trial preparation, and settlement negotiations.

Stay current on relevant laws, regulations, and industry trends, and provide updates and legal guidance to company leadership and stakeholders.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to gather relevant information, assess risk, and develop legal strategies to resolve disputes.

You might thrive in this role if you:

Have at least 10 years of combined litigation experience at innovative technology companies and law firms.

Have a strong sense of ownership, are inquisitive and enthusiastic about technology, enjoy being continually challenged, and can demonstrate sound judgment in ambiguous situations.

Have a JD and license or qualification to practice in CA.

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

The annual salary for this role is $350,000. Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)

