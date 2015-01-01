London, UK — Legal
About the Team
OpenAI's Legal team plays a crucial role in furthering OpenAI's mission by tackling innovative, fundamental legal issues in AI. If you're passionate about doing significant and unique work as a technology lawyer, this team is for you. The team comprises professionals from diverse fields, including technology, AI, privacy, IP, corporate, employment, tax law, regulatory, and litigation.
About the Role
Our team is seeking a highly experienced lawyer to join our founding EMEA Legal team and establish our legal operations in the region. This role will be instrumental in overseeing commercial, regulatory, and product matters. You will work closely with several teams, such as Global Affairs, Product/Privacy Legal, Go To Market, and technical staff. This role will also help us build a European legal team over time.
This role is based in London, UK. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.
In this role, you will:
You might thrive in this role if you have:
About the Interview Process
We expect to receive applications and conduct interviews through September and onboard a new hire in October. The interview process will include a writing sample and various virtual interviews with our team. This timeline is subject to change.
Compensation, Benefits and Perks
Total compensation includes competitive salary, generous equity and benefits.
OpenAI is committed to promoting equal opportunities in employment. You and any job applicants will receive equal treatment regardless of age, disability, gender reassignment, marital or civil partner status, pregnancy or maternity, race, colour, nationality, ethnic or national origin, religion or belief, sex or sexual orientation, or any other legally protected status.
We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.
This is a position with OpenAI UK Ltd., which controls the hiring and management of this position.