About the Team

OpenAI's Legal team plays a crucial role in furthering OpenAI's mission by tackling innovative, fundamental legal issues in AI. If you're passionate about doing significant and unique work as a technology lawyer, this team is for you. The team comprises professionals from diverse fields, including technology, AI, privacy, IP, corporate, employment, tax law, regulatory, and litigation.

About the Role

Our team is seeking a highly experienced lawyer to join our founding EMEA Legal team and establish our legal operations in the region. This role will be instrumental in overseeing commercial, regulatory, and product matters. You will work closely with several teams, such as Global Affairs, Product/Privacy Legal, Go To Market, and technical staff. This role will also help us build a European legal team over time.

This role is based in our Dublin, Ireland office. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will:

Oversee commercial negotiations with EMEA customers to ensure favorable terms and compliance with local laws.

Understand, prepare for, and ensure compliance with EU regulatory frameworks, including the EU AI Act, DSA, and product liability directives.

Collaborate with other legal team members on EMEA-centric privacy, security, product, and compliance issues.

Work closely with the Public Policy team to address and influence European policy issues.

You might thrive in this role if you have:

12+ years of legal experience, with significant experience in a fast-paced tech company.

Excellent communication skills; ability to convey complex legal issues in straightforward manners relevant to your audience.

A proactive approach, willing and able to quickly learn and adapt to new legal areas as needed.

An unflappable demeanor; should be able to handle high-pressure situations gracefully and serve as an OpenAI ambassador.

Strong recruiting and managerial skills for building and leading a European legal team.

A qualifying law degree (LLB), Juris Doctor (JD), or equivalent legal qualification.

Admission to practice law in at least one EMEA jurisdiction.

About the Interview Process

We expect to receive applications and conduct interviews through September and onboard a new hire in October. The interview process will include a writing sample and various virtual interviews with our team. This timeline is subject to change.

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

Total compensation includes an annual salary, generous equity and benefits.

Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

PRSA plan with 6% employer matching

Unlimited time off

Annual learning & development stipend (€1,400 per year)

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

This is a position with OpenAI Ireland Ltd., which controls the hiring and management of this position.

OpenAI Ireland Applicant Privacy Policy