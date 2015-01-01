San Francisco, California, United States — Applied AI Engineering
About the Team
The Applied team brings OpenAI’s most capable technology to the world through our products such as ChatGPT and DALL-E. We empower consumers and developers alike to use and access our start-of-the-art AI models, allowing them to do things that they’ve never been able to before.
Across all product lines, we ensure that these powerful tools are used responsibly. This is a key part of OpenAI’s path towards safely deploying broadly beneficial Artificial General Intelligence (AGI). Safety is more important to us than unfettered growth.
About the Role
We're seeking an experienced data engineering leader to build a world-class data engineering team and guide the development of our data architecture. This team is responsible for the foundational data assets that empower the rest of the company to leverage data effectively and ultimately drive product and business success. The team is responsible for developing key pipelines and core tables that are crucial for powering analyses, safety systems that guide business decisions, product growth, and prevent bad actors.
If you're passionate about working with data and are eager to create solutions with significant impact, we'd love to hear from you. This role also provides the opportunity to collaborate closely with the researchers behind ChatGPT and help them train new models to deliver to users. As we continue our rapid growth, we value data-driven insights, and your contributions will play a pivotal role in our trajectory. Join us in shaping the future of OpenAI!
This role is exclusively based in our San Francisco HQ. We offer relocation assistance to new employees.
Compensation, Benefits and Perks
Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.
About OpenAI
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.
