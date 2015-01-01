About the Role We are looking for an experienced iOS engineer to join our new ChatGPT Growth team to spearhead high-impact projects that amplify the user base of ChatGPT and Plus Subscribers. Your role will include projects such as optimizing account access, notifications, SEO, fostering value discovery, and virality. As we are in the nascent stages of growth at OpenAI, we will rely on you to discover pivotal areas where strategic bets or incremental efforts can catalyze significant impact. We value engineers who are impact-driven, autonomous, adept at discerning crucial insights from experimental results, and have a strong intuition for how to remove barriers to unlocking the magic of ChatGPT. In this role, you will: Drive long-term growth of ChatGPT through a combination of data analysis, product ideation, and experimentation to optimize product experiences.

Plan and deploy mobile platform infrastructure necessary to build, test, and deploy these product experiences.

Execute on projects by working closely with research, product, design, data science and other members of product teams to land impact on product goals.

Create a diverse and inclusive culture that makes all feel welcome while enabling radical candor and the challenging of group-think. You might thrive in this role if you: Shipped features on iOS that optimize the user funnel, such as landing pages, product pages, purchase flows, search flows, etc.

Are highly analytical and have experience designing and implementing A/B tests, with a scientific approach to data-based experiments. You know exactly what and how to track business metrics and KPIs.

Have a voracious and intrinsic desire to learn and fill in missing skills. An equally strong talent for sharing that information clearly and concisely with others

Are comfortable with ambiguity and rapidly changing conditions. You view changes as an opportunity to add structure and order when necessary