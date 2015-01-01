Skip to main content
Applied AI: Senior Software Engineer, iOS

San Francisco, California, United States — Applied AI Engineering

About the Team


The Applied team safely brings OpenAI's technology to the world. We released DALL·E 2 earlier this year, and before that we launched the GPT-3 API and Codex, which powers GitHub's Copilot. There's a lot more on the immediate horizon.

Our customers build fast-growing businesses around our APIs, which power product features that were never before possible. We simultaneously ensure that our powerful tools are used responsibly. Safe deployment is more important to us than unfettered growth.

About the Role:

We are looking for an experienced iOS engineer to come in and be our first dedicated iOS engineer at OpenAI. In this role, you will build the first set of mobile experiences that use our latest and most powerful models. You will work closely with both our product, design, and research team to design, iterate, and safely bring our models to the world through a mobile interface. Beyond just building and running our first set of iOS apps, you will also lay the technical foundation for future mobile development at OpenAI.

 

In this role, you will:

  • Design, build, and maintain the first set of iOS products built internally on top of OpenAI models
  • Partner closely with our product design team to prototype and iterate on new experiences
  • Plan and deploy mobile platform infrastructure necessary to build, test, and deploy these products
  • Create a diverse and inclusive culture that makes all feel welcome while enabling radical candor and the challenging of group think
  • Work with Product Managers and leadership to ensure projects are on track, your team is utilized effectively, and core engineering needs are continuously addressed

 

You might thrive in this role if you:

  • Have experience building production software systems at scale, including building production iOS apps at scale.
  • Are comfortable building complex applications and systems from the ground up, with limited development infrastructure available to you.
  • Have a voracious and intrinsic desire to learn and fill in missing skills. An equally strong talent for sharing that information clearly and concisely with others
  • Are comfortable with ambiguity and rapidly changing conditions. You view changes as an opportunity to add structure and order when necessary
  • Experience with other Apple platforms (such as macOS or watchOS) and/or Android is a plus, but not required. 
  • Familiarity with mobile-specific ML tools (such as CoreML or TensorFlow Lite) is a plus, but not required

 

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

  • Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family
  • Mental health and wellness support
  • 401(k) plan with 4% matching
  • Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year
  • Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support
  • Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)
Annual Salary Range
$200,000$385,000 USD

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity. 

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

