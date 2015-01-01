About the Role: We are looking for an experienced iOS engineer to come in and be our first dedicated iOS engineer at OpenAI. In this role, you will build the first set of mobile experiences that use our latest and most powerful models. You will work closely with both our product, design, and research team to design, iterate, and safely bring our models to the world through a mobile interface. Beyond just building and running our first set of iOS apps, you will also lay the technical foundation for future mobile development at OpenAI. In this role, you will: Design, build, and maintain the first set of iOS products built internally on top of OpenAI models

Partner closely with our product design team to prototype and iterate on new experiences

Plan and deploy mobile platform infrastructure necessary to build, test, and deploy these products

Create a diverse and inclusive culture that makes all feel welcome while enabling radical candor and the challenging of group think

Work with Product Managers and leadership to ensure projects are on track, your team is utilized effectively, and core engineering needs are continuously addressed You might thrive in this role if you: Have experience building production software systems at scale, including building production iOS apps at scale.

Are comfortable building complex applications and systems from the ground up, with limited development infrastructure available to you.

Have a voracious and intrinsic desire to learn and fill in missing skills. An equally strong talent for sharing that information clearly and concisely with others

Are comfortable with ambiguity and rapidly changing conditions. You view changes as an opportunity to add structure and order when necessary

Experience with other Apple platforms (such as macOS or watchOS) and/or Android is a plus, but not required.

Familiarity with mobile-specific ML tools (such as CoreML or TensorFlow Lite) is a plus, but not required