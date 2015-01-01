San Francisco, California, United States — Applied AI Engineering
About the Team
The Applied team safely brings OpenAI's technology to the world. We released DALL·E 2 earlier this year, and before that we launched the GPT-3 API and Codex, which powers GitHub's Copilot. There's a lot more on the immediate horizon.
Our customers build fast-growing businesses around our APIs, which power product features that were never before possible. We simultaneously ensure that our powerful tools are used responsibly. Safe deployment is more important to us than unfettered growth.
About the Role:
We are looking for an experienced iOS engineer to come in and be our first dedicated iOS engineer at OpenAI. In this role, you will build the first set of mobile experiences that use our latest and most powerful models. You will work closely with both our product, design, and research team to design, iterate, and safely bring our models to the world through a mobile interface. Beyond just building and running our first set of iOS apps, you will also lay the technical foundation for future mobile development at OpenAI.
In this role, you will:
You might thrive in this role if you:
Compensation, Benefits and Perks
Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.
About OpenAI
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.
At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.