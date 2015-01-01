About the Team

The ChatGPT team works across research, engineering, product, and design to bring OpenAI’s technology to the world.

We seek to learn from deployment and distribute the benefits of AI, while ensuring that this powerful tool is used responsibly and safely. Safety is more important to us than unfettered growth.

About the Role

We are looking for our founding Android engineers. In this role, you will build rich, mobile-first experiences that bring the power of our latest models to Android users. You will work closely with our product, design, and research teams to design, iterate, and help define the next generation of AI-driven interfaces. You will also lay the technical foundation for future mobile development at OpenAI.

In this role, you will:

Design, build, and maintain the first set of Android products built internally on top of OpenAI models

Partner closely with our product design team to prototype and iterate on new experiences

Plan and deploy mobile platform infrastructure necessary to build, test, and deploy these products

Create a diverse and inclusive culture that makes all feel welcome while enabling radical candor and the challenging of group think

Work with Product Managers and leadership to ensure projects are on track, your team is utilized effectively, and core engineering needs are continuously addressed

You might thrive in this role if you:

Have experience building production software systems at scale, including building production Android apps at scale.

Are comfortable building complex applications and systems from the ground up, with limited development infrastructure available to you.

Have a voracious and intrinsic desire to learn and fill in missing skills. An equally strong talent for sharing that information clearly and concisely with others

Are comfortable with ambiguity and rapidly changing conditions. You view changes as an opportunity to add structure and order when necessary

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits. Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year) Annual Salary Range $200,000 — $385,000 USD