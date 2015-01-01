San Francisco, California, United States — Applied AI Engineering
About the Team
The Applied AI team safely brings OpenAI's technology to the world. We released ChatGPT, Plugins, DALL·E, and the APIs for GPT-4, GPT-3, embeddings, and fine-tuning. We also operate inference infrastructure at scale. There's a lot more on the immediate horizon.
We seek to learn from deployment and distribute the benefits of AI, while ensuring that this powerful tool is used responsibly and safely. Safety is more important to us than unfettered growth.
We serve end-users directly through ChatGPT, and serve developers through our APIs, which power product features that were never before possible.
About the Role
We are looking for an experienced and visionary engineering leader to guide our infrastructure efforts across reliability and scalability, developer experience, data infrastructure, and beyond. This role will help to grow our infrastructure team from a single team to a network of multiple more specialized teams over the next few quarters.
Within the next year, we expect this role to look like a director of engineering or head of infrastructure. That being said, the current team is small, and we’re looking for a leader to help us grow and mature the team and org structure from the ground up.
In this role, you will:
You might thrive in this role if you:
As technical context: at the heart of our infrastructure is a large-scale deployment of GPU nodes running in dozens of Kubernetes clusters across regions. Some core technologies we build with include Terraform, Postgres, Cosmos DB, Kafka, Python, and FastAPI.
This role is exclusively based in our San Francisco HQ. We offer relocation assistance to new employees.
About OpenAI
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.
At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.
Compensation, Benefits and Perks
The annual salary range for this role is $300,000 – $500,000. Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.