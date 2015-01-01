About the Team

The Applied Safety team is responsible for various safety work to ensure our best models can be safely deployed to the real world to benefit the society. The work scope covers a wide range of projects from detection to model building to model evaluation, aiming to reduce unwanted use cases and ensure model behavior within our safety standard. The Applied Safety team is at the forefront of OpenAI's mission to build and deploy safe AGI, driving our commitment to AI safety and fostering a culture of trust and transparency.

We seek to learn from deployment and distribute the benefits of AI, while ensuring that this powerful tool is used responsibly and safely. Safety is more important to us than unfettered growth.

About the Role

OpenAI is seeking an experienced and highly motivated Engineering Manager with rich experience in the Trust & Safety field to lead our efforts in ensuring the safe deployment of our cutting-edge AI systems and products. As a key leader of our team, you will play a critical role in shaping how a safe AI system should look like in the future at OpenAI, making a significant impact on our mission to build and deploy safe AGI while working closely with our T&S, engineering, legal and research teams.

In this role, you will:

Hire and manage a high-performing engineering team to enable safe AI deployment.

Set technical directions for safety infrastructure to support the needs & scale of modern AI systems, including monitoring, detection and system-level safety mitigation solutions.

Build infrastructure for tracking performance metrics related to AI safety and supporting T&S operations.

Ensure compliance with legal, regulatory, and ethical requirements related to AI safety.

Stay current with AI safety research, techniques, and best practices, driving innovation within the team, embracing the cutting-edge AI techniques to solve safety problems.

Coach and nurture engineers to accelerate their growth and learning.

You might thrive in this role if you:

Have experience building T&S infrastructure at scale, especially for machine learning model deployment.

Familiar with modern AI safety principles, challenges, and best practices.

Are comfortable with ambiguity and rapidly changing conditions. You view changes as an opportunity to add structure and order when necessary.

Communicate effectively and collaborate well with cross-functional teams.

Experience in building and managing high-growth, high-performance teams.

Passionate about fostering a safety-first culture and ensuring the responsible deployment of AI systems and products.

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.



At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

