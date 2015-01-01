About the Team

OpenAI's Legal team plays a crucial role in furthering OpenAI's mission by tackling innovative, fundamental legal issues in AI. If you're passionate about doing significant and unique work as a technology lawyer, this team is for you. The team comprises legal professionals from diverse fields, including technology, privacy, IP, corporate, cybersecurity, employment, tax, regulatory, and litigation.

About the Role

We’re seeking an experienced Antitrust and Competition Counsel who will be critical in navigating the complex antitrust landscape, ensuring our business strategies and practices comply with all applicable antitrust laws and regulations, and responding to RFIs and other inquiries from regulatory authorities. This role will support global efforts and include various company initiatives with a “roll up your sleeves” attitude. This role reports to our Assistant General Counsel for Competition.

This role will be based in our San Francisco, CA HQ or remotely in Washington, DC. We use a hybrid HQ work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will:

Use your expertise on US and global antitrust law, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, strategic partnerships, and conduct, to guide and advise on competition matters.

Execute and coordinate responses to regulatory inquiries and RFIs working with local counsel.

Represent the company in antitrust inquiries and proceedings before regulatory authorities.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to provide integrated legal support and guidance.

Conduct antitrust risk assessments for new products, services, and business initiatives.

Stay abreast of developments in antitrust laws and regulations and advise on potential impacts to the business.

You might thrive in this role if you:

Minimum of 8+ years of relevant antitrust legal experience, preferably a background in the technology sector.

Experience leading and working through complex, multi-stakeholder cases or initiatives, especially in-house.

Experience supervising and working on regulatory inquiry and investigative responses and productions.

Exceptional analytical, communication, and negotiation skills.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team in a fast-paced environment.

Demonstrated ability to manage multiple projects and priorities effectively.

Strong commitment to ethics and integrity.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits. Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year) Annual Salary Range $250,000 — $300,000 USD