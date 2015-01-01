Skip to main content
Antitrust and Competition Counsel

San Francisco, California, United States — Legal

About the Team

OpenAI's Legal team plays a crucial role in furthering OpenAI's mission by tackling innovative, fundamental legal issues in AI. If you're passionate about doing significant and unique work as a technology lawyer, this team is for you. The team comprises legal professionals from diverse fields, including technology, privacy, IP, corporate, cybersecurity, employment, tax, regulatory, and litigation.

About the Role

We’re seeking an experienced Antitrust and Competition Counsel who will be critical in navigating the complex antitrust landscape, ensuring our business strategies and practices comply with all applicable antitrust laws and regulations, and responding to RFIs and other inquiries from regulatory authorities. This role will support global efforts and include various company initiatives with a “roll up your sleeves” attitude. This role reports to our Assistant General Counsel for Competition.

This role will be based in our San Francisco, CA HQ or remotely in Washington, DC. We use a hybrid HQ work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will:

  • Use your expertise on US and global antitrust law, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, strategic partnerships, and conduct, to guide and advise on competition matters.
  • Execute and coordinate responses to regulatory inquiries and RFIs working with local counsel.
  • Represent the company in antitrust inquiries and proceedings before regulatory authorities.
  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams to provide integrated legal support and guidance.
  • Conduct antitrust risk assessments for new products, services, and business initiatives.
  • Stay abreast of developments in antitrust laws and regulations and advise on potential impacts to the business.

You might thrive in this role if you:

  • Minimum of 8+ years of relevant antitrust legal experience, preferably a background in the technology sector.
  • Experience leading and working through complex, multi-stakeholder cases or initiatives, especially in-house.
  • Experience supervising and working on regulatory inquiry and investigative responses and productions.
  • Exceptional analytical, communication, and negotiation skills.
  • Ability to work independently and as part of a team in a fast-paced environment.
  • Demonstrated ability to manage multiple projects and priorities effectively.
  • Strong commitment to ethics and integrity.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

  • Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family
  • Mental health and wellness support
  • 401(k) plan with 4% matching
  • Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year
  • Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support
  • Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)
Annual Salary Range
$250,000$300,000 USD

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity. 

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status. 

For US Based Candidates: Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

