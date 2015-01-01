Skip to main content
Analyst, Intelligence & Investigations

San Francisco, California, United States — Intelligence & Investigations

The Intelligence and Investigations team seeks to rapidly detect and disrupt abuse in AI and generative AI technologies to ensure their safe use. We are dedicated to identifying emerging abuse trends, analyzing risks, and working with our internal partners to implement effective mitigation strategies to protect against misuse. Our efforts contribute to OpenAI's overarching goal of developing AI that benefits humanity.

As an Analyst focused on Intel & Investigations at OpenAI, you will play a pivotal role in ensuring the safety of AI.

We’re looking for people who combine online safety experience and risk management with outstanding analytical and problem-solving skills. The ideal candidate will be able to clearly articulate complex abuse concepts and collaborate effectively with diverse technical and business teams. We value professionals dedicated to promoting the responsible use of AI. Adaptability and a commitment to continuous learning in the rapidly evolving field of AI are also key traits for this role. This role reports to our Lead of Intelligence and Investigations Analysis.

This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

  • Identify, analyze, and document emerging patterns of AI abuse and misuse.
  • Develop comprehensive reports and recommendations to mitigate risks associated with AI technologies.
  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including AI research, policy, legal, and product development, to implement abuse prevention and mitigation strategies.
  • Stay updated with the latest advancements in AI and cybersecurity, ensuring our approaches remain cutting-edge.
  • Engage in continuous learning and skill development to enhance expertise in AI abuse detection and prevention.

  • Have a background in intelligence, security analysis, or risk management, particularly in relation to online content or AI.
  • Possess excellent analytical skills with the ability to interpret complex data and distill findings into actionable insights, including the use of SQL or Python.
  • Demonstrate a deep understanding of AI and generative AI technologies, as well as cybersecurity principles.
  • Exhibit excellent communication skills, capable of articulating complex concepts in a clear and concise manner.
  • Thrive in collaborative environments and work effectively with diverse teams.
Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity. 

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status. 

For US Based Candidates: Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

