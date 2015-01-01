San Francisco, California, United States — Intelligence & Investigations
About the Team
The Intelligence and Investigations team seeks to rapidly detect and disrupt abuse in AI and generative AI technologies to ensure their safe use. We are dedicated to identifying emerging abuse trends, analyzing risks, and working with our internal partners to implement effective mitigation strategies to protect against misuse. Our efforts contribute to OpenAI's overarching goal of developing AI that benefits humanity.
About the Role
As an Analyst focused on Intel & Investigations at OpenAI, you will play a pivotal role in ensuring the safety of AI.
We’re looking for people who combine online safety experience and risk management with outstanding analytical and problem-solving skills. The ideal candidate will be able to clearly articulate complex abuse concepts and collaborate effectively with diverse technical and business teams. We value professionals dedicated to promoting the responsible use of AI. Adaptability and a commitment to continuous learning in the rapidly evolving field of AI are also key traits for this role. This role reports to our Lead of Intelligence and Investigations Analysis.
This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.
Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.
