About the Team

The Intelligence and Investigations team seeks to rapidly detect and disrupt abuse in AI and generative AI technologies to ensure their safe use. We are dedicated to identifying emerging abuse trends, analyzing risks, and working with our internal partners to implement effective mitigation strategies to protect against misuse. Our efforts contribute to OpenAI's overarching goal of developing AI that benefits humanity.

About the Role

As an Analyst focused on Intel & Investigations at OpenAI, you will play a pivotal role in ensuring the safety of AI.

We’re looking for people who combine online safety experience and risk management with outstanding analytical and problem-solving skills. The ideal candidate will be able to clearly articulate complex abuse concepts and collaborate effectively with diverse technical and business teams. We value professionals dedicated to promoting the responsible use of AI. Adaptability and a commitment to continuous learning in the rapidly evolving field of AI are also key traits for this role. This role reports to our Lead of Intelligence and Investigations Analysis.

This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will:

Identify, analyze, and document emerging patterns of AI abuse and misuse.

Develop comprehensive reports and recommendations to mitigate risks associated with AI technologies.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including AI research, policy, legal, and product development, to implement abuse prevention and mitigation strategies.

Stay updated with the latest advancements in AI and cybersecurity, ensuring our approaches remain cutting-edge.

Engage in continuous learning and skill development to enhance expertise in AI abuse detection and prevention.

You might thrive in this role if you:

Have a background in intelligence, security analysis, or risk management, particularly in relation to online content or AI.

Possess excellent analytical skills with the ability to interpret complex data and distill findings into actionable insights, including the use of SQL or Python.

Demonstrate a deep understanding of AI and generative AI technologies, as well as cybersecurity principles.

Exhibit excellent communication skills, capable of articulating complex concepts in a clear and concise manner.

Thrive in collaborative environments and work effectively with diverse teams.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits. Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year) Annual Salary Range $220,000 — $320,000 USD