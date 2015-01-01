About the Team

OpenAI’s mission is to ensure that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We believe that achieving our goal requires effective engagement with public policy stakeholders and the broader community impacted by AI. Accordingly, our Global Affairs team builds authentic, collaborative relationships with public officials and the broader AI policymaking community to inform and support our shared work in these domains. We ensure that insights from policymakers inform our work and - in collaboration with our colleagues and external stakeholders - seek further regulation, industry standards, and safe and beneficial development of AI tools.

About the Role

As the AI Policy Lead in Europe you’ll focus on the AI Act implementation and adjacent legislative and standardization efforts focused on regulating AI models. In addition, you’ll be a Program Manager for the Global Affairs team in the region to streamline work within our team and with our partners in legal, product and sales.

OpenAI releases industry-leading research and tools. You will face new challenges as the impact of cutting edge generative AI technologies continues to be explored and as the needs of the organization evolve. Day-to-day work may encompass anything from helping to shape strategic initiatives and policy documents to preparing our leaders for engagements with government officials or representing OpenAI in private and public forums.

We are looking for a self-directed and creative individual with experience in managing relationships with both policymakers, academics and international civil society groups, plus a sophisticated understanding of AI and AI-related legislative and regulatory issues and processes across the European Union.

This strategic yet hands-on role will report to the Head of European and Middle East Policy & Partnerships and work closely with key internal and external partners.

This role can be based out of Brussels or Paris and will require frequent travel to meet with key stakeholders. We offer relocation assistance to new employees.

We’re looking for a blend of qualifications, including:

10+ years of professional public policy experience

Strong track record and experience in AI policy working with engineering, research and product teams, and aligning a diverse range of internal and external partners

Proven success in coordinating and leading complex cross-functional projects and programs within technology companies

Established network and credibility with EU Member States and international policy-makers, regulators, civil society, and other stakeholders

Excellent communication, presentation, and interpersonal skills, with the ability to convey complex technical and policy concepts to diverse audiences

You’ll thrive in this role if:

You want to be part of a small, collaborative, highly-experienced team that makes meaningful contributions

You are entrepreneurial and excel at building programs that will scale

You are comfortable working in a fast-paced environment and managing multiple high-profile projects and programs able to execute through rapid cycles of analysis, decision, and action

You have sound judgment and outstanding personal integrity

You have a technical and/or legal background with a quick grasp of the impact of legislative proposals on our technology and products at a granular level

Genuine care and knowledge about the impact of technology on society is what motivates you

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status.

For US Based Candidates: Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

OpenAI Global Applicant Privacy Policy

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.